All Hallow’s Music Oct 28, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The Whitetop Mountain Band is set to play a Halloween old time dance Saturday at the Floyd Country Store. Submitted photo Midnight Blue will take the Chateau Morrisette stage at 1 p.m. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd is celebrating Halloween on Oct. 31 with a full day of music.kAmz:4<:?8 E9:?8D @77[ 2E E96 u=@J5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6[ :D 2 rs C6=62D6 A2CEJ 2D A2CE @7 E96 C68F=2C p>6C:42?2 p7E6C?@@? D6C:6D] %96 |2CG:? w2C=@H rs C6=62D6 A2CEJ 368:?D 2E ?@@?] p EC25:E:@?2= >@F?E2:? >FD:4 2CE:DE[ w2C=@H :D <?@H? 7@C D@?8D =:<6 “u=@J5 r@F?EJ w@>6” 2?5 “|@@?=:89E u2C6H6==]”k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 E96 C6=62D6[ p>6C:42?2 p7E6C?@@? 4@?E:?F6D H:E9 2 `ib_ A]>] A6C7@C>2?46 3J %96 |:5?:89E %C2J?92>D] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66 7@C E96 >FD:4[ H9:49 CF?D E:== b A]>] k^Am kAmpE ` A]>][ r92E62F |@CC:D6EE6 H:== 9@DE |FD:4 @? E96 r@FCEJ2C5[ 762EFC:?8 #@2?@<6\32D65 G2C:6EJ 32?5 |:5?:89E q=F6 F?E:= c A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program kAmp 7:G6\A:646 C@4<[ A@A 2?5 4@F?ECJ 32?5[ |:5?:89E q=F6 3@2DED >@C6 E92? `d_ J62CD @7 4@>3:?65 6IA6C:6?46] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66]k^AmkAmr2AA:?8 @77 E96 DA@@<E24F=2C 52J @7 D@F?5[ %96 (9:E6E@A |@F?E2:? q2?5 H:== 9625=:?6 2? @=5 E:>6 52?46 DE2CE:?8 2E f A]>] 2E %96 u=@J5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6]k^AmkAm%:4<6ED 2C6 S`a[ 2?5 E96 D9@H CF?D E:== hib_ A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their …