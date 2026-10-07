Rebels rout Warriors Oct 7, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#636=D C@FE (2CC:@CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz:?D=6J r@F?ED W`e 5:8D[ `` <:==DX 2?5 |:2 ~H6?D Wad 2DD:DED[ `e 5:8DX 6249 925 2 5@F3=6\5@F3=6 2D !2EC:4< w6?CJ C64@C565 2? :>A@CE2?E ad\a_[ ad\`e[ aa\ad[ ad\ab w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E H:? @G6C r9:=9@H:6]k^AmkAmtC:? $@FE9 W`c <:==DX[ pDAJ? w2C?6C Wad 5:8DX[ p?5:6 q@@?6 W?:?6 <:==DX[ pFEF>? !2C<D W`a 5:8D[ D:I <:==DX 2?5 t>>2 w2CC:D Waa 5:8D[ D6G6? <:==D[ EH@ 246DX H6C6 E96 @E96C =6256CD 7@C !w]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve Pitt hopes it earned respect with win at Virginia Tech, but QB reportedly has torn ACL Flock camera debate continues in Marion kAm#6282? y@?6D W`d <:==DX[ #J=66 w:== W?:?6 <:==D[ 7:G6 3=@4<DX[ #:=J?? r@A6=2?5 Wa_ 5:8DX[ w2:=6J $9@CEE W`c 5:8DX 2?5 p33J q@8=6 Wbg 2DD:DED[ `a 5:8DX H6C6 E96 BF:?E6E E92E A2465 r9:=9@H:6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr2?6D 5@H? #:49=2?5Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|24:6 w2?D96H 5:D965 @FE ac 2DD:DED – 8:G:?8 96C >@C6 E92? `[___ 7@C 96C 42C66C – 2D E96 |2C:@? $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D @FE=2DE65 #:49=2?5D 7@C 2 ad\a`[ ad\`b[ ad\a` $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E H:?]k^Am kAmw2?D96H 2=D@ 925 `a D6CG:46 A@:?ED[ 7:G6 5:8D 2?5 E9C66 <:==D]k^Am kAmpF3C6J *2C36C WD6G6? <:==D[ 7:G6 5:8D[ EH@ 2DD:DEDX[ $25:6 p>@D WD:I <:==DX[ p33J #232C2 WD:I <:==D[ `c D6CG:46 A@:?EDX 2?5 w2==6 #:492C5D@? WD:I <:==D[ E9C66 D6CG:46 A@:?EDX H6C6 A2CE @7 2 32=2?465 2EE24< E@@ 7@C E96 ‘r2?6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m!2?E96CD 3=2?< %:86CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt>>2 qFCC6DD 5@>:?2E65 2E E96 ?6E H:E9 a_ <:==D 2?5 E9C66 3=@4<D :? }@CE9H@@5’D ad\`e[ ad\`a[ ad\`a w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E H:?]k^Am kAmr92??:?8 (2=5:6 W`` <:==DX[ z9=@6 $2=J6C W7:G6 <:==DX[ v233J r2== W7@FC <:==D[ 7@FC 3=@4<DX 2?5 pF3C66 z68=6J Wbb 2DD:DEDX ?@E4965 ?@E23=6 ?F>36CD 7@C }@CE9H@@5 2D H6==]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#636=D D9FE @FE q62C42EDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|:2 ~H6?D H2D @? A@:?E H:E9 `h 2DD:DED[ D6G6? 5:8D 2?5 EH@ 246D 2D E96 !2EC:4< w6?CJ #636=D @G6CA@H6C65 ':C8:?:2 w:89 7@C 2 ad\h[ ad\`a[ ad\ab G:4E@CJ]k^Am kAmtC:? $@FE9 W`_ <:==D[ EH@ 3=@4<DX[ pDAJ? w2C?6C WEH@ 246DX 2?5 t>>2 #62D@C WD:I <:==DX 2=D@ DE2CC65 7@C !w]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…