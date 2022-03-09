Local experts estimate 1,000+ housing unit shortage in Marion, Smyth County

Anyone who has searched for housing in Marion and Smyth County knows the market is tight. Houses, even those in need of renovations, are often selling quickly and for more than the asking price. Apartment hunters ask family and friends to help chase down leads.

Local experts estimate that the town and county are facing “an astounding 1,000+ housing unit shortage.” The need encompasses housing that meets household budgets ranging from low income to professional.

Monday evening, that assessment was presented to the Marion Town Council by Maria Saxton, PhD, who works as an environmental planner and housing researcher with Hill Studio. The Roanoke firm was hired to complete a grant-funded study of Marion’s properties and their conditions.

The effort is part of Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties. The locally imagined and established program is working to address blighted properties and provide adequate, safe housing for all citizens.

Town Manager Bill Rush sees the work as essential to ensuring that Marion is well positioned to face the future. At the bottom line, Rush wanted to take action that would raise the value of property in Marion. He has set a goal of increasing the taxable land value in Marion by 25% over the next decade.

Those steps, the town manager believes will bolster the economy, help citizens, and encourage investment and greater pride in the town.

In a July 2021 interview, the town manager also said that the more the town does to improve itself, the more the private sector will come in. “We’re priming the pump for private investment,” he said.

The 2020 Census made the need for new strategies evident. Marion’s population like that of many Southwest Virginia communities and Smyth County has been steadily declining. While in 2010, Marion’s population was about 6,000. Two years ago, the census found it to be 5,555.

While it seems paradoxical to say that more housing is needed as the population is dropping, the Hill Studio assessment said the “lack of housing and adequate supporting infrastructure are major barriers to retaining residents in Marion. As such, the Town is losing residents to Abingdon and other surrounding communities.” It also said, “More investment in housing and amenities will help to retain residents and attract new ones.”

The growth of Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences based in Marion and plans for a new manufacturing plant in Wytheville that could create more than 2,500 regional jobs will add pressure to the housing market, Saxton said. Locally, the study noted that there’s only a 6.3% vacancy rate on rental units.

Saxton also noted that Marion’s housing is aging. The majority of the town’s 2,733 homes, she said, were built between 1940 and 1980.

Additionally, Saxton noted that in recent years there’s been limited new construction “in part due to a lack of developers, builders, and contractors, and rising costs for labor and building materials.”

Saxton also acknowledged the property blight that the town is working to address. She said it’s particularly concentrated in the southern portion of Marion.

Complicating the situation, Saxton noted that Marion’s median individual income as of 2019 is $22,254, significantly lower than national averages, making the need for affordable housing vital.

As well, like its housing, the town’s population is aging. The assessment said the “median age in the Town of Marion is higher than Virginia and national averages.”

While the $15,000 Hill Studio study noted a number of challenges, it also came with some recommendations, including developing more accessible housing while exploring initiatives to attract youth to move to Marion.

Saxton also recommended that the town consider more mixed-use buildings that can combine business and living space and generally work to create diversity in housing types.

The report suggested a need for incentives. It said, “Incentives should be explored to help attract builders, developers, etc. These may include waiving fees, performance-based tax incentives, and expediting the permitting process when possible.”

The study also encouraged the ongoing work to address rundown properties, saying, “Removing blight allows more room for adequate, safe housing for all citizens – while also providing more opportunities for mixed-use development, green spaces, and other incentives for growth.”

In locations where development is possible, the study recommended that the town ensure that adequate infrastructure is available from water and sewer to parking.

Charlie Harrington, the director of the Marion Housing and Redevelopment Authority, is working with the town on BAUD.

Monday, Harrington told the town council that this study was step one and essential to getting grant funding. “We can start improving the face of Marion,” said the authority director, who’s been doing his work for 41 years.

He noted that the authority is upgrading its current housing units with new heating and cooling systems and windows while continuing to work toward veterans housing and other projects. He noted the work is complicated by the struggle to find contractors.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, called the assessment a “key to open doors,” referring to funding sources.

Heath was reiterating a point he’d made earlier in an email to the town council. He wrote, “This study is key in our applications moving forward to seek and secure grant funding to address identified deficiencies. Charlie Harrington, Brian Reed [Mount Rogers Planning District Commission], and I will continue to lead the charge on all fronts to move our community forward through addressing each of the identified deficiencies and providing adequate assistance to foster redevelopment, elimination of blight, neighborhood growth, and improve the quality of life for all our citizens through improved living conditions.”

Monday evening, Heath noted that the planning district is conducting a districtwide housing study that will also help inform Marion’s work.