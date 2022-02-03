Next Generation: 'Life changing love'

The house Debra Chaffin and her nine siblings were born in was two stories and six bedrooms in Abingdon, with a parlor where children weren’t allowed.

Growing up in a strict home with parents of strong religious beliefs, Debra said, she often faced challenges that other children didn’t have to. Her father was a preacher and coal miner, who made his children abide by certain principles.

“Many people would get sick from the coal in the caves so we counted our blessings every time he came home,” Debra said.

Debra couldn’t wear any dresses above the knees, nor sleeves below the elbow, she said, or her dad would make her change. He also believed that cutting your hair or wearing makeup was unacceptable.

“It was almost like the Amish lived,” Debra said. “He was a very strict parent.”

The family only had sweets on special occasions, she said, noting that on birthdays they would always get a cake.

The family moved into its second home — a small cabin to save money before purchasing its final home — when Debra was about six years old. There were three rooms, and two of the rooms had bunk beds.

The girls would stay together in the bunk beds, and the boys would stay together in the other, Debra said. The newest baby would sleep with the girls in their bunk bed, and occasionally with their mom and dad. The oldest child would act as a second mom to all the younger children, taking care and helping to raise them.

“My first sister, Nancy, and third sister, Doris, would fix me noodles every day for lunch, and basically be my mom,” Debra recalled. She remembers her father going to individual houses, instead of churches, to preach and worship.

While the house set the scene for many of Debra’s fond memories, it also held hardships.

Debra’s mom and dad would basically lock up all the food and not share in order to feed all 11 people in the household. They canned all their food from scratch and filled the cellar with canned goods for dinners.

The family would always grow everything they could, and would raise cattle for their meat. Since they didn’t have a refrigerator to keep things cold, they would get a cement box and put it in a springhouse to keep their milk and food cold for the family.

All their things and clothes were hand-me-downs from the previous child.

The third house the family moved into was bigger, with dirt floors and furnaces, and no way of taking a bath. Debra, who was nine at the time, explained, if they bathed, they would get a plastic tote, heat some water over the stove and bathe from the youngest to the oldest.

“The water was always nasty, and having to bathe close to last was awful because I was one of the older children,” Debra said.

One of the very sneaky children in the family, Debra said when she was 13 or 14, she snuck out of the house to go to the football game, with a pair of her brother’s jeans and makeup in-tow.

Her father found out and “took the belt or switch and whipped us all real good,” Debra said, adding that she and her siblings “didn’t learn, though. (We were) so desperate to do things that other kids did, we would often sneak out again and again to my oldest brother’s house to watch TV. I had to crawl out of the window to get over there.”

Debra’s favorite part about her life is her wonderful, amazing, hardworking husband, Robert, whom she married at 15 years old.

“One day I snuck out to the football game when I was 14 years old to meet him,” Debra recalled, her eyes brightening up and her smile widening. “Robert was dating my cousin, and I didn’t like that, so I made Robert fall in love with me,” she laughed. And, he did.

Robert was a construction worker in Dickenson County for about a year before the couple moved to Floyd County in search of jobs. They had children (Amy and Gary), and lived together for 41 years.

One day something tragic happened, when the two found out Robert, my Pawpaw, had brain cancer and wasn’t going to live much longer. He was 60 years old when he passed in 2013, and Maw still goes out to his grave every day and talks to him.

“He was my everything, and still is,” Mawmaw says.

Next Generation is a series of non-sequitur essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.