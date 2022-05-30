Next Generation: 'More than a chocolate shop'

Husband-wife duo Grayson and Jennifer Rudd have owned and operated Cocoa Mia for four years this spring. The shop sells handmade truffles, bars, baked goods and chocolates from around the world.

I’ve worked at the local Floyd chocolate shop for almost two years now.

The day after Easter, I walked into the shop after it had closed, and the lights were off. I hadn’t eaten lunch yet, so my mouth started to water as soon I smelled the chocolate in the air.

Grayson reached out his hand and offered a caramel-filled chocolate egg.

“Take one,” he said. It was easily below 40 degrees outside, but that didn’t stop Grayson from wearing shorts.

Grayson is an outgoing, laidback and talkative person. Jen is also talkative and outgoing, with the brain of five people in one body. She moves a mile a minute and can never focus on just one task at a time.

The duo, which has been married for 20 years, takes on different roles at the shop: Jen works more behind the scenes while Grayson works out front and handles more customer service.

“Gray and I have always been good at balancing each other out, so I didn’t have any worries that (operating a business together) would make our marriage suffer,” Jen said.

In my nearly two years of being their employee, I have never seen them fight or even raise their voice at each other.

Before they owned the chocolate shop, Grayson and Jen had normal nine-to-five jobs. Grayson grew up in North Carolina and Ohio, and Jen grew up in a small town in Maryland.

As a teenager, Jen worked many food service jobs as a teenager, waiting tables, preparing food/drinks and answering phones. She started making microscope slides at Virginia Tech and eventually started in its Veterinarian Department, where she still works 40 hours each week as a quality manager.

Jen works at the chocolate shop at least every Saturday and Sunday and sometimes after work Fridays.

“That’s also just time I’m physically at the shop,” Jen said. She also does payroll, makes orders, develops the baked goods sold, makes packaged goods labels, manage social media, and so much more when she’s “off work.”

Grayson has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He has been a restaurant manager and an operations manager, and his job before owning the shop was a financial advisor. He was looking for a change in pace when they took the leap.

“What Grayson was doing before was not something he really enjoyed doing, with wealth management,” Jen said.

The Rudds used to have a lot more free time than they do now.

“We would travel a lot, once a month we would travel between one parent and the other,” said Grayson. “Now there’s none of that — up until last year we didn’t go anywhere.”

Grayson works about 70 hours a week and sometimes closer to 80 depending on the time of year.

“His best place is the front of the house,” Jen said. “You know, persuasion of sales and things like that.”

The Rudds intend to expand their operation by having a food truck permanently placed out back where customers can place an order, take a seat and wait for their food to be done.

“The bulk of our traffic is tourism,” Jen said. “We feel that our main customer base will be those tourists that are coming in for the weekend and need a place to eat that they haven’t been to before.”

The Rudds’ opposite skill sets have allowed them to successfully grow Cocoa Mia.

Jen’s experience with customer service and random food science classes, and Grayson’s entrepreneurial skills and years of experience with money, balance out perfectly to make their relationship and business successful.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.