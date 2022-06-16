Next Generation: ‘Life lessons on the green’

Dirk Davis’s official title may just be Floyd County High School Varsity Golf Coach, but to his family, friends and players, he is a role model in perseverance and discipline.

One of Coach Davis’s wardrobe staples is a hat with Proverbs 3:5-6 engraved on the side:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.”(NIV)

Davis’s faith has impacted a great part of his life, including how he coaches.

“I view the golf course as another place to show people my faith. I may be the closest thing to a church some people ever come close to. I try to remember that wherever I am,” Davis said.

Several of Davis’ players, including myself, have made note of a phrase he often recites: “In defeat and in victory, we honor God.”

Davis referenced Proverbs 13:24, which states, “A refusal to correct is a refusal to love; love your children by disciplining them.”

He said he thinks of this verse often when having a player run as for leaving a club on the course or being disrespectful.

Davis doesn’t mind being referred to as “strict” or “demanding,” he said, “as long as I have the players’ respect.”

With two seasons under his belt as head coach, both of which ended with the Buffs taking the state title, Davis said coaching is like parenting.

“You lead and you teach. Personally, I do not think you can do that by being someone’s best friend,” Davis said. “There needs to be a separation.”

His philosophy is built on the belief that discipline and personal responsibility will shape his players.

It’s the love and respect he has for his players, Davis said, that makes him have such high expectations.

In Davis’s early years, golf was just an excuse to be with his father, the most influential person in his life. “Dad taught me a lot that flows over into how I coach. He always said to do it the right way, that every day you can do something to make yourself better; and that doesn’t just apply to golf.”

Davis continued to work on his game alongside his father until he began playing golf for The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, as a part of the Cass of 1985.

However, he had no experience beyond playing golf when in 2012, Travis Cantrell, Floyd County’s now assistant principal, called in search of a junior varsity golf coach.

“I went in completely blind,” Davis said. “I had only coached baseball and basketball.”

After eight years of coaching Floyd’s JV team, Davis was offered a position as the varsity head coach, which he accepted.

Davis said “it was a lot of pressure” to start coaching the Buffs in 2019 without a lot of varsity-level coaching experience.

“I had coached several players as the JV coach and saw the potential, which gave me peace,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure we got better.”

The start of the COVIs-19 pandemic is one of the major obstacles Davis faced within his first year as head varsity coach. He said he knew it would be “the biggest thing” that could keep the team from winning.

“And after we won, it affected how we could celebrate,” Davis said. He recalled the team putting on masks before loading into a limo after winning its first title.

Despite the masks, Davis said, “the thrill on the kids’ faces was priceless.”

Just as one season concluded, Davis began to think about the next, he said. He didn’t know if they would win but knew they could at least make it to the state competition again.

More setbacks occurred as the season went on: sprained ankles, COVID-19 exposures, and family deaths on the team were just a few of the many things they faced.

“Every time we got close to where I thought we needed to be, something hit us in the face. But, looking back, I think the setbacks helped us avoid complacency.”

Davis said he learned a lot during his first coaching season and made changes for the next, which proved to work in the team’s favor.

“I challenged myself in my second season to listen to the kids’ input,” Davis said.

The Buffaloes won its second VHSL Class 2 Championship in 2021, in just Davis’s second year as varsity head coach.

Davis said the upcoming season is another opportunity to grow the team and overcome challenges.

Having lost two seniors, Davis said, “It will be different having younger players on the team; kids I have never coached before.”

Davis does not take his responsibility as a coach lightly; he speaks with passion and joy in all aspects of his job.

“I just appreciate the opportunity to coach. I am sure there are more qualified people for the job, but I think the school saw my love for the game and the kids.”

He said above all, he wants his players to remember to “appreciate every day and just be thankful. If you keep doing things the right way, you will be successful.”

I feel blessed to have been coached by Davis for the past five years. Although he asks a lot of his players, he sets the bar high for himself, as well.

“In golf and in life, we don’t know what the future holds, but we know who holds it — the Lord,” Davis said. He added, “I am ready for this upcoming season.”

I am, too.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.