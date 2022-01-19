Next Generation: 'Crafting a better future'

Amanda Childress joined a readers and writers club during third grade and discovered a whole new world that would eventually lead to her time as a Floyd County High School English teacher.

“I’ve always really liked books more than people,” Childress said, adding it wasn’t until middle school that she really started to discover her passion for writing.

Writing poetry in her free time, Childress said, was a way for her to really express herself and find her voice.

Childress started writing her first book, “The Road to Redemption: A Young Girl’s Journey and Her Quest for Meaning,” as a way to de-stress when she had to write comprehensive papers to get her first masters degree, and it published in April of 2019.

“Finding Haven: A Search for Identity” followed in May 2021, driven by those who greatly enjoyed Redemption.

Childress explained the hardest part about writing is keeping track of the timeline. Especially with the second book, she said, she had to think twice to get the timeline right. She is writing a third and fourth book just for fun.

Childress is currently in her fourth year teaching at Floyd High School, as an eighth grade English teacher with both 45- and 90-minute classes, requiring a variety of activities and planning. She said the 45-minute classes “fly by.”

She also recently started courses for her second masters degree at Radford University for literacy education to better teach students with learning disabilities.

“As a teacher, I just want to make sure that I give them every chance that I possibly can to be successful,” said Childress.

Childress is the best teacher I’ve ever had; her assignments were always interactive, and I was genuinely excited to come to her class. She is one of the only teachers I’ve ever had that thinks about their students as humans and not just students.

“My ultimate goal as a teacher is not always to teach content, while that is important,” Childress said, “but I want to teach kids how to value themselves, how to find their identity and see the potential they have. I want them to realize that high school doesn’t have to be this scary place where you are all alone. I want them to see how valued and loved they are.”

Next Generation is a series of non-sequitur essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.