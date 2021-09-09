Saltville EMS moving forward

Progress has been positive and significant since the town of Saltville took ownership of the Saltville Rescue Squad, now Saltville EMS, in July.
“It’s been going really well,” said Kyle Brewster, hired in March as EMS chief. “We’re growing and changing things. There are a lot of good people here. We’re utilizing their skills. It’s actually amazing to see what all they can do.”
The department currently has 21 members, three of them paramedics and three intermediates, five drivers and the rest emergency medical technicians. Two of the drivers are about to become EMTs as well.
Brewster said he was able to retain many of the previous crew members and some older ones who were not active renewed their active status.
They have three vehicles fully loaded for rescue, one used full-time and the others for special events and activities in the town such as ball games and festivals. They also have a Dodge Ram that AEP donated a couple of years ago that is being repurposed into a quick response vehicle. The department also just received three new LifePak 15 monitors they had been waiting months to obtain.
Saltville had been looking into taking on the rescue squad as a town agency since late last year.
“We want the best service possible for the town and its citizens,” said Mayor Todd Young. “Like the county looked at a countywide service, we’re looking at the town operating a service.”
The county is tasked with designating who provides emergency medical services and in what areas, said Curtis Crawford, county emergency management coordinator. According to state code and the Designated Emergency Response Resolution, the county gives permission to an organization to provide emergency medical services.
Since taking over management of the rescue squad, the town of Saltville has been very supportive, Brewster said.
“It’s been great,” he said. “They’ve been extremely supportive. Anything we’ve needed they’ve stepped up.”
The financial support of the town and the county has been very beneficial to the department, Brewster said. Some funding that remained from the previous private management has carried over into the new operation.
The department managed the transition from Saltville Rescue Squad to Saltville EMS with the help of Richelle Lowman, office manager, compliance officer and financial superintendent. She kept the funding flowing during the transition and reports to the town.
Lowman, who had been treasurer of Saltville Rescue Squad since June 2019, is an integral part of the structure, said Town Manager Brian Martin.
She keeps the payroll and serves as office manager. She handles supplies and scheduling. “Basically, if anything’s happening here I know it.”
“I manage the daily administration stuff so the department can function optimally,” Lowman said.
“We went from having no HR policies since we were run by a board to having a lot of policies,” Lowman said. “We have better safeguards in place for optimal operation. I keep the people safe and happy.”
Lowman’s husband Travis, a paramedic with the department, is training coordinator and she helps him in aspects such as HIPPA regulations and the administrative part of training. She is also in training to be an EMT.
Saltville is kind of a test case for the county looking at operating services on a countywide basis.
The town could not provide this service without county support, Martin said, but he has mixed emotions about a countywide EMS program.
Both Chilhowie and Marion have done well providing EMS services, Martin said, and with Saltville doing well he can’t see why the county couldn’t just continue with services provided by the towns and supported by the county.
Brewster agreed saying the county could provide EMS services if it had the right structure, which it doesn’t at this time. County funding support has been very generous and beneficial, he said, to the operation of the Saltville EMS.
Saltville Town Council members have praised Brewster and the departmentfor the successful transition.
In July, Councilwoman Monica Johnson said the new wraps (on the trucks) look very good as do the new uniforms. The inside of the building looks more organized as well. Councilman Jeff Comer said he appreciated the process of having the department now fall under the auspices of the town since he was not on the council when the process started. It’s a source of pride for the town and community, he said, and everyone who had a part in it had a great vision. Councilman Bryan Morris said he was very proud to be at the point where the squad is under the town’s umbrella, that Brewster and his crew have exceeded expectations and put together a great department. Councilman Steve Surber thanked Brewster and his staff for the jobs they are doing. Councilman Gary Call commended Brewster on what had been accomplished. Mayor Young commented that Brewster was doing a great job, and those new wrappings look good on the ambulances.