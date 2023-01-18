Supervisors OK purchase of ice rink equipment

Wythe County Supervisors voted Jan. 10 to spend close to $1 million on equipment for an ice rink at the Apex Center for the newly established ice hockey operation. They also voted to include liquidated damages and completion incentives for the contractor chosen transform the Apex Center into a hockey stadium.

Liquidated damages are charged to a contractor who fails to complete a project on time.

The $879,680 price tag for the rink equipment includes a chiller ($156,160), a packaged fluid cooler ($190,520), a dehumidification air handling unit ($497,000) and make up air units ($36,000).

Regarding an agreement with a contractor, Assistant County Manager Matt Hankins said that as the county bids out the project to a contractor, he has been asked whether to include liquidated damages for late completion and has specified $1,000 per day or the cost of lost events, whichever is greater.

“While liquidated damages are important to protect our interests and incentivize completion, I have found early completion incentives helpful to curtail change orders and encourage the contractor to finish in advance,” he told the board.

In response the board agreed to advertise these early completion incentives:

Substantial completion is expected by Sept. 1, with final completion expected by Sept. 30.

If by Sept. 15, the general contractor reaches final completion of the Apex rink project as designed and meeting other criteria, the county will pay an early completion bonus of $25,000. If the project is complete by Sept. 1, the county will pay a $50,000 early completion bonus.

In addition to the ice rink, the county has agreed to build a concrete floor for the ice rink, convert two conference rooms into two locker rooms with bathroom and shower facilities, build additional arena level seating with a goal of an additional 1,000 seats, and provide electrical improvements. In addition, the county will improve three concession stands to have an exhaust hood system. The county will also improve the parking lots, as needed, with paving of the parking lot behind the center and to the east of the center by September 30, 2024.