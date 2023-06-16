The contemporary home of William “Bill” and Mary Day on Belcher Mountain Road, with an elevation of 3,200 feet, will treat visitors on the upcoming House & Garden Tour of Floyd County to sweeping views from a massive deck.

The tour on Saturday, June 24, will feature four homes with beautiful vistas. The lookout provided by the Day house will be the highest in the history of the House and Garden Tour. Originally, Mary Day wanted “just a small cedar house in the mountains,” when her husband of two years spotted a “for sale” sign on the 4,000-square-foot contemporary Lindal Cedar Home.

That was 2005, and Mary had not seen the large house yet.

“I signed the contract and we actually closed on the home on her 50th birthday, only a few days after she saw it for the first time,” said Bill. He joked, “I have not had to buy her a birthday gift since.”

However, the Days were living and working in Pensacola, Florida, and were not prepared to retire to Virginia yet.

The prospect of paying for two homes made Mary, a certified financial planner, exceedingly nervous.

The result: The Days decided to rent out the Belcher Mountain property to others until the couple could live there permanently.

They said that Laurel Point Villa, as it became known, was a huge hit with vacationers, and was even featured in a Travel Channel online article in 2019.

When the pair retired a couple of years ago and moved into their house, Mary said it was “the view, the view and the view” that delighted them.

Bill, a retired regional manager for a chain of record stores now enjoys his hobby as a photographer. One of his scenic photos from the home became the album cover for the musical group, “Big Virginia Sky.”

The song of the same name, “Big Virginia Sky,” was written about the Day house.

During his time in the music business Bill Day befriended many recording artists.

“I bought Bono a beer; I beat Stevie Ray Vaughan at pinball; I partied with Jimmy Buffet; I had Lyle Lovett play for a dozen of us in a hotel room; and I enjoyed tennis with Harry Chapin,” Bill said.

A gallery wall of the Day home features music posters, photographs and memorabilia.

The house, enlarged recently to encompass about 5,000-square-feet, features 30-foot-tall windows in the living room. Post and beam construction provides an open concept kitchen, dining room and living room.

Mary has used native plants and flowers to create stunning manicured gardens that tour-goers may visit.

The House and Garden Tour of Floyd County, sponsored by Skyline National Bank and hosted by the Floyd Center for the Arts, runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at www.floydartcenter.org, by calling (540) 745-2784 or in-person at FCA (220 Parkway Lane S.).

Tickets include a self-guided tour of four homes and a box lunch, available at FCA from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the art center. There will also be a sale of handmade outdoor art at the Floyd Center for the Arts that day.