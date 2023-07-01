Floyd is known for its scenic views, artistic flair and peaceful vibes, but it’s also home to a growing community of martial arts fighters.

Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts Academy, led by coach James Henry, has already had several students win on some of the biggest stages in martial arts.

At the Charlotte Grappling and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championship hosted by North American Grappling Association last month, the team fought hard.

Rowan Chantal and John Mathis returned to Floyd with first place medals, Mason Poff returned with a second place medal, and Dylan McDowell and Richard Mosely each earned third place finishes.

While these accomplishments alone are worthy of being celebrated, considering the tournament had hundreds of combatants from some of the biggest and best martial arts camps around the world, coach Henry and his students aren't anywhere near satisfied yet.

Their goal is to not just compete and perform well in competitions, but also to open the door for any and all who have been curious about this amazing sport of Martial Arts.

Floyd has long been a place known for its high school football, basketball and baseball, but more exotic sports like MMA, Jiu Jitsu, etc have long been overlooked. This has left many kids and teenagers in our community who don’t find their place in traditional sports feeling left out.

Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts Academy aims to give these young folk a home, and will even give the adults in our area a chance to continue on with their athletic adventures, even after they have graduated from high school.

Dylan McDowell (bronze medalist from Naga Tournament) said “no one knows what I am talking about” when he brings up his martial arts passion to his peers, but that doesn't hold him back from his goals.

He added no one expected people from little Floyd to do well in Martial Arts, but then they went out and “surprised everyone with something” at this recent tournament.

Silver Medalist Mason Poff delivered a little bit of Rocky’s underdog, miracle-like story at the event, having only started at Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts only two months prior to the competition.

He fought and earned a second place performance, something many fighters have to wait years to acquire.

Poff said coach Henry’s teaching played a pivotal role in his performance, but the true reason he did so well, was through the power of friendship.

All the knowledge and wisdom he got from his fellow students, allowed him to channel his natural fighting spirit in all the best ways and really let him unleash his ultimate self on the competition, Poff said.

Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts is not just a place for those who want to compete, but it is also an avenue by which one can achieve personal mental and physical goals, learn how to be safer and find a welcoming community.

Vilah and Sophie Predue, two young ladies from the MMA class offered at the academy, said they first got involved to learn self-defense.

“… But as we kept coming to class, building new skills and got more comfortable with the process, it ultimately became fun,” they said.

John Mathis is a longtime Floyd resident and gold medal winner at the recent tournament, who currently works in the real estate investment business. He said Floyd is “very lucky” to have a coach like Henry and the space in a central location to train.

“… I think it would be a wonderful location to invite other communities to come and train and put on competitions, like the one we recently did so well at,” Mathis said. “With the right location, a supportive community and James Henry at the helm anything is possible.”

Floyd County’s own long-time personal trainer and entrepreneur Rowan Chantal said MMA and jiujitsu is one of the best workouts he has ever done.

“It will test you mentally and physically at any level,” Chantal said. “The MMA journey is one of struggles, constant learning and an earned gratification in a deeply supportive community.”

Anyone interested in pursuing new challenges and learning from/with some of the finest martial arts fighters in southwest Virginia should try it out. Classes are held at Floyd County Parks and Recreation (281 Park Drive).

Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts is also hosting a children’s summer camp this month from July 10-14 for students from eight to 14 years old.

Learn more about the academy, how to get involved with the local MMA community and more, online at www.facebook.com/FloydVaRec and by searching “Buffalo Mountain Martial Arts-HQ” on Facebook.