This article contains excerpts from past editions of The Floyd Press.

July 22, 1937

An article in the July 22, 1937 edition of The Floyd Press notes the recent “extreme cool” and rainy weather across the county considering the time of year.

“Tuesday was considered one of the coldest days in July for many years,” the paper reported. “The minimum thermometer reading was 59 degrees while the maximum was 65 degrees with a rainfall of 3.4 inches.”

County residents welcomed the conditions, which started with rain on Monday, after “two weeks of sweltering heat.” Many pulled winter blankets and clothing out of storage.

“It will certainly be a boom to the corn crop and pasture lands,” the paper said. “Some hay has been cut and thrashing was being done last week… Vegetation is doing remarkably well and most all vegetables are being used (from individuals’ gardens)... Much canning is predicted.”

The end of the search for Amelia Earhart was also reported in the July 22, 1937, edition of the Press via a wire service out of Honolulu, Hawaii.

The U.S. Navy searched more than 250,000 square miles for the aviator and the navigator on board Frederick Noonan before ending its recovery efforts on July 18, more than two weeks after Earhart radioed she was “nearly out of gasoline and could not sight her destination.”

Authorities said they believed “they had exhausted every possible hope” the pair could be found alive.

The report noted three of the destroyers involved in the search were set to refuel at Pearl Harbor.

July 14, 1955

Residents in the Willis area of the county announced their efforts to form a “small fire department” in the area and said supporters should meet for organization in July 1955.

“Citizens of Willis, Indian Valley, Burks Fork and other nearby communities are urged to meet at the Pleasant Hill Church… for the purpose of organizing a volunteer fire department.” the paper said.

The announcement added that “a small fire-fighting unit in this vicinity could save homes that would probably burn before the Floyd volunteers could arrive.”

Also announced in the July 14, 1955, edition of The Floyd Press was the construction of the county’s only mausoleum at Jacksonville Cemetery.

“Until recently the cost of this type of entombment has been of such expense that it was far beyond the reach of the average man or woman,” the paper said. “But now when operated upon a community basis where many desire space therein it gives the protection of a private mausoleum at a cost of less than ground burial.”

Mausoleums, though “not prominent in this immediate section of the county,” were being built in “ever increasing numbers” in other areas, including Canada, “and will in time traverse the nation as a whole,” the paper said.

“It will lend beauty to the local cemetery as well as giving protection to those who are placed therein.”

The Press reported that the project was financed by B. D. Shelton and E.A. Wright of Stuart.

July 5, 1973

Public utilities, particularly water and sewer, have long been discussed by Floyd County and the Town of Floyd. Both government bodies contributed to Floyd PSA’s 2023-2024 budget for the first time in its history.

The Floyd Press reported in July 1978, representatives from both groups “met on different occasions to discuss the joint project,” including Lorice O’Connor and Ben Dalton from Town Council, and William Whitlock and James Link of the Board of Supervisors.

“The town has said that added water demands on the present water and sewer system could not provide these services to the industries, and they needed help,” the July 5 paper said.

Floyd Representative in the House of Delegates Ward Teel of Christiansburg consulted on the matter and said the Public Service Authority should include up to five members, at least one of whom should not be an elected official.

Teel said the authority could “‘wholesale’ water and sewerage facilities to the town and county, and in turn let them retail it to users” as a nonprofit organization, the paper said.

Outside of the joint discussion, town council members said they did not prefer a formal authority be formed at the time.

“They would prefer the county install their own water lines to manufacturing plants and let the town supply the water and receive the revenue,” the Press reported. “Some members… also feel that an authority would hinder future annexation plans… for annexing property in the county that is now on town water and sewer.”

PSA Committee members decided more studying needed to be done before official decisions could be made.