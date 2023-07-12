As Smyth County students enjoy some of the hottest days of the summer, they will soon be preparing for the new school year.

School opens on Aug. 8 for the 2023-24 year with new teachers coming in on July 28 for orientation.

Smyth County School Board members were informed at the July 6 meeting that facilities throughout the county have been undergoing renovations and preparations for the year, including the transformation of restrooms and auditoriums at the high schools and one middle school.

A $2.1 million restroom makeover project for the high schools is underway and expected to be completed by mid-December.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter announced at the March board meeting that the work will upgrade 12 restrooms that had not seen renovation since the schools were built in Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville.

Some students have avoided using the restrooms due to a lack of privacy. The new concept will offer privacy and improved safety for students with a camera in the hallway just outside the open doorway and sensors for vaping and smoking. Toilets are individually enclosed with locking doors. There will be no urinals in the boys’ restrooms.

The board approved the project in February 2022 and in January 2023 approved a construction bid by Trademark of Virginia in Bristol.

The Christiansburg firm of 5 Design LLC, designed the new restrooms and is also working with the school board for the renovation of auditoriums at Northwood Middle, Marion Senior High, and Chilhowie High, with some limited work at Northwood High.

The total anticipated cost of the auditorium renovations is $1,035,294. Costs are broken down into asbestos abatement, curtains, seats, painting, floors, ceiling, and lighting fixtures. Seats will be wider and therefore more limited but still more than enough for each school’s population.

Funding for both these renovation projects is through federal pandemic relief money known as ESSER.

ESSER is the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which is federal money for helping school systems navigate the pandemic and return to the classrooms. The ESSER money for Smyth County is available in three pots: ESSER I ($1 million for PPE for staff and students, cleaning supplies, etc.); ESSER II ($4.2 million for capital improvement projects such as roofing and HVAC); and ESSER III ($9.5 million with 20% on instructional loss — $1.9 million – and the rest on additional capital improvement projects).

Restrooms are also being upgraded at the TAP Center.

A new chiller has been purchased for Saltville Elementary School, but with delivery possibly a year away, a chiller will be rented until the new one can be installed.

The old baseball stands at Marion Senior High School have been removed in preparation for stabilizing the bank and building a drainage system before installing new bleachers.

The school board also approved a bid for expansion of the Marion Senior High School greenhouse. The bid of $175,465 from Winandy Greenhouse Co. Inc., of Richmond, will provide additional structure.

Marion Mayor David Helms had asked for this project through use of COVID relief money, said Carter. It is an expensive project but possible through use of the federal funds.

The board approved adding back a Family and Consumer Science instructional position at Northwood High that had been lost years ago with a retirement and never refilled.

Teachers of the Year will be honored at an annual luncheon planned for Friday, Aug. 4, at Hungry Mother State Park. The speaker will be Melanie Smith, Regional Teacher of the Year from Chilhowie Elementary School.

Other teachers honored for the upcoming year are: Alisyn Hartsock at Atkins Elementary; Justin McFarland at Chilhowie High; Tracy Hall at Chilhowie Middle; Alice Carter at Marion Elementary; Jill Eddy at Marion Middle; Jarod Kenney at Marion Senior High; Dalton Gillespie at Northwood High; Heather Colley at Northwood Middle; Lori Hamm at Oak Point Elementary; Tanya Kirk at Rich Valley Elementary; Greg Blackburn at Smyth Career & Technology Center; Gary Foulke at Saltville Elementary; and Mary Hoover at Sugar Grove Elementary.

The board will have a called meeting on July 27 at 5 p.m. at the administration building.