Gibbons’ murder trial delayed

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court that the moving radar unit in a deputy’s patrol vehicle clocked Richards’ van at 65 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone before the van took off at speeds of 90-100 miles per hour before stopping.

A search found a powder substance that a Virginia State Police lab determined was meth and a check of Richards’ driving record found his license was under suspension.

Judge Fleenor gave Richards a 12-months misdemeanor jail sentence with nine months suspended and held the final judgement on the drug felony as a deferred cases as a first-time offender.

If Richards stays out of trouble until after Nov. 10, 2023, his case could be reduced to a misdemeanor or dismissed entirely.

In other matters before the court Oct. 5:

Billy Jack Neighbors of Copper Hill, after two years in drug court to try and avoid a drug felony, was found guiltily to violating probation on a charge of drug distribution in 2019 and was given a three-year sentence with six months of jail time and two years and six months suspended.

Thomas Preston Farmer of Radford was given 10 months in jail for failure to appear in a previous court case.

Eleanor Rachel Thompson of Riner, facing trial for assault on law enforcement officers, will remain under review with questions about her competency to stand trial, with a review on Dec. 7, a new mental examination on Jan. 25 of next year, and a possible trial on Feb. 1, 2022, depending on the outcome of the examinations.