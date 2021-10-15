Gibbons’ murder trial delayed

A murder case that goes back to June 2, 2014, a cold case in Floyd County for more than five years, was delayed in Circuit Court until December, or possibly later, in a hearing on Oct. 5.
Questions in a motions hearing for Robert Joseph Gibbons, 34, of Snowshoe, WV, charged with murdering his father, Robert James Gibbons, remained open after the Tuesday, Oct. 5, hearing.
The elder Gibbons went missing on Aug. 4, 2014, when his adult daughter said she had not heard from him and filed a missing person’s report. A search was conducted by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies on the area near his home on Lick Ridge Road near Check at that time.
The case remained open until tips brought a new search to the property on Lick Ridge, where State Police and Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in a shallow grave August 2020.
Examiners from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science confirmed the remains were those of Robert James Langhorne Gibbons, who died at age 65. A Floyd County grand jury indicted the junior Gibbons for the murder on April 5.
Gibbons, 34, remains in custody and the hearing on Dec. 7 could result in a trial date for some time next year.
In another case before the court Oct. 7, Bryce Gordon Richards of Radford admitted driving his van over 100 mph while in possession of methamphetamine but without a valid driving license on Nov. 22, 2020.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court that the moving radar unit in a deputy’s patrol vehicle clocked Richards’ van at 65 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone before the van took off at speeds of 90-100 miles per hour before stopping.
A search found a powder substance that a Virginia State Police lab determined was meth and a check of Richards’ driving record found his license was under suspension.
Judge Fleenor gave Richards a 12-months misdemeanor jail sentence with nine months suspended and held the final judgement on the drug felony as a deferred cases as a first-time offender.
If Richards stays out of trouble until after Nov. 10, 2023, his case could be reduced to a misdemeanor or dismissed entirely.
In other matters before the court Oct. 5:
Billy Jack Neighbors of Copper Hill, after two years in drug court to try and avoid a drug felony, was found guiltily to violating probation on a charge of drug distribution in 2019 and was given a three-year sentence with six months of jail time and two years and six months suspended.
Thomas Preston Farmer of Radford was given 10 months in jail for failure to appear in a previous court case.
Eleanor Rachel Thompson of Riner, facing trial for assault on law enforcement officers, will remain under review with questions about her competency to stand trial, with a review on Dec. 7, a new mental examination on Jan. 25 of next year, and a possible trial on Feb. 1, 2022, depending on the outcome of the examinations.