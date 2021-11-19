Town Manager resigns, search for Clerk ongoing

Following a brief business period and four closed sessions Thursday evening, Town Manager Kayla Cox announced she has resigned from her position, effective Dec. 24. Her resignation follows that of Town Clerk Katie Holfield, who exited Oct. 27.

She said Nov. 19 the decision to leave was based on what is best for her family, and added she has “always brought her personal values to the job.”

“I’ve always tried to treat everyone the way I would want to be treated and be as fair as possible,” she explained, noting the numerous hats town managers often have to wear and her desire for a change of pace.

Cox assumed the role of town manager in January 2015 and worked in Floyd County administration before joining the Town of Floyd team, as did Holfiled.

She said the recent election season added an additional layer of stress, and, “now it’s time to move on.”

Holfield shared with Council on Oct. 21 her reasons for leaving, openly agreeing with Councilman Bruce Turner, who said, “It seems like the more you say the worse it gets… I don’t know why anyone wants to be in politics.”