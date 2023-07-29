The director describes the potential of the Scarlet Hurricane Band as staggering. It’s his goal to double its size over the next few years.

Andy Holmes stepped in as director of bands for Marion Senior High and Marion Middle schools last year. In that time, the award-winning musician has led the senior band to awards and bolstered the middle school band program by more than 50 students. Those students will be marching in just a few years.

With these signs of growth, Margaret Linford, a band booster, said the program is launching a fundraiser to buy new instruments, field show props, and new uniforms to outfit a larger-than-anticipated band.

The fundraiser launched earlier this month and continues through Aug. 18.

Reflecting on the early indications of growth, Holmes said, “I believe that Marion can also become a powerhouse in the band community, sending multiple students to All-State band clinics, earning Superior ratings at both Marching and Concert Assessment, and becoming a band that even other schools look forward to listening to.”

Holmes also wants “the band to be involved in the community as much as possible.” For him, that means taking part in local parades and finding “new venues and reasons to support our community and give back to the people that have given so much to us.”

Holmes possesses a track record of delivering results.

Prior to joining the Marion faculty, Holmes served as a percussion director and private lesson instructor in Knox County, Tennessee. As assistant percussion director, the Gibbs High School front ensemble tripled in size and the indoor drumline earned first place at every competition in which they competed, including the East Tennessee Performing Arts Association (ETPAA) Championships.

Last year, Holmes helped the Hurricanes get a taste of awards.

“We received numerous awards at every single one of our marching band competitions, including Fan Favorite at two different competitions. We achieved a Superior rating (the highest rating possible) at our district’s Concert Assessment, which is considered an enormous honor in the band community. Lastly, in addition to all of our local parades, concerts, and pep bands, we took the band on an overnight trip to Dollywood, where we played for a panel of judges and spent a whole day riding roller coasters,” Holmes said.

Holmes knows what it’s like to perform in competitions.

He performed with numerous national and international ensembles and festivals, such as Music City Drum and Bugle Corps, Nief-Norf Summer Festival, and the PASIC (one of the largest drum and percussion events in the world) All Star Percussion Ensemble.

As a soloist, he placed first in the Tennessee Day of Percussion Multipercussion Competition in 2019, performed multiple world premieres by Turner McCabe and Cullen Burke, and earned the principal percussionist position in the UT Wind Ensemble in 2021.

Holmes graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and continues to perform with the State Line Wind Symphony and Winds of the Mountain Empire.

His path to education has long been set.

“I have always wanted to be a teacher, and I believe our role as educators is to produce outstanding, productive members of society. Band teaches life skills such as teamwork, organization, leadership, and grit more than any other subject, so I decided to teach it,” Holmes said.

Holmes’ decision to join the ‘Canes seemed to come easily.

During my interview, Mike Davidson [MSHS principal] and JJ Green [MMS assistant principal] made it very clear that even though the band program was small, I would have their support moving forward. I was able to step into a situation with amazing students, an amazing schedule, a fantastic, supportive community, and a huge amount of potential. As a band director, I couldn’t ask for anything more!”

“The potential of Marion’s band is staggering, and I am beyond excited to be a part of it. The support I have from parents, administration, and the community is unparalleled, and the students’ work ethic and motivation make me look forward to everything they will accomplish in the coming years,” Holmes noted.

With membership growth, the bands’ needs also growth. That’s the basis for the fundraiser.

“…We simply do not have the resources to accommodate the amount of students we are about to have. I am a firm believer that no student should be excluded from band due to their financial situation at home. We need to be able to provide quality instruments to our students that cannot afford them or who play instruments that are too large to transport. This fundraiser will allow us to provide as many students as possible with the opportunity to play in band, therefore helping us impact as many people as possible,” Holmes said.

In addition the supporting the fundraiser, Holmes urged anyone who has an instrument that is no longer being used to consider donating it to the band. “Many older instruments still play great, and refurbishing an instrument is often less than a tenth of the cost of purchasing a new one,” he noted.

The director also asked community members to support the band just by liking its Facebook page (MSHS Scarlet Hurricane Band) “so that you can follow all of our accomplishments in the upcoming year!”

Through the fundraiser, the band already has won a corporate sponsor. Hungry Mother State Park is planning to donate $2,500 and will receive publicity on the band’s popcorn bags at this fall’s football games.

Linford described the contribution as “incredibly generous.”

She noted that the band is seeking other corporate sponsors. The first 12 companies to make a minimum donation of $500 will have their logo highlighted on the band’s fundraising platform.

To contribute as an individual or sponsor, visit https://verticalraise.com/fundraiser/mshs-marching-band-fundraiser/flyer/?corporate-sponsor-popup=1.

Earlier this week the band was at 22.3% of its $5,000 goal with $1,115 raised.

Linford, a former president of the organization, also encouraged interested community members to join the band boosters. “The only requirement is a desire to support the band and a current background check with the school. We would love new members,” she declared.