Petitioners seek to remove member of Saltville Town Council

That petition would not have to be filed if the council takes it upon itself to remove Johnson. Should the petition be filed in circuit court, this paves the way for a judge to make a determination, said John Graham, Smyth County Circuit Court Clerk.

According to the Saltville Town Code and Saltville Town Attorney Trent Crewe, two-thirds – or four of the six members – of the council can vote to hold a hearing and within 10 days the hearing must be held and the council can then vote with two-thirds of the membership to remove a member. The council member for whom the hearing is to be held can waive the hearing but a vote must be taken.

According to the town code, the grounds for removing a council member from office consist of: “gross misconduct in office, mental incompetence, incapacity of ability to perform duties, and neglect of duties.”