Petitioners seek to remove member of Saltville Town Council

Saltville Town Council member Monica Johnson is being accused of abusing her office and exhibiting inappropriate behavior by a group of residents seeking to oust her from the council.
A petition circulating in town lists a variety of accusations against Johnson, including naming a police officer diagnosed with COVID-19 against privacy laws last year, misrepresenting her title in discussing the officer’s diagnosis, and attending public events despite a health department recommendation for town officials to avoid doing so in order to prevent a perception of official acceptance of gatherings.
According to Robin Bordwine, who initiated the petition along with others, more than the required 17 signatures have been obtained and more are being sought.
The petition to the Smyth County Circuit Court as per the Virginia Code requires signatures of 10 percent of the 164 voters in the May 2020 election, in which Johnson was elected to the council.
That petition would not have to be filed if the council takes it upon itself to remove Johnson. Should the petition be filed in circuit court, this paves the way for a judge to make a determination, said John Graham, Smyth County Circuit Court Clerk.
According to the Saltville Town Code and Saltville Town Attorney Trent Crewe, two-thirds – or four of the six members – of the council can vote to hold a hearing and within 10 days the hearing must be held and the council can then vote with two-thirds of the membership to remove a member. The council member for whom the hearing is to be held can waive the hearing but a vote must be taken.
According to the town code, the grounds for removing a council member from office consist of: “gross misconduct in office, mental incompetence, incapacity of ability to perform duties, and neglect of duties.”
“Failure to remove Mrs. Johnson from her council seat will give the impression that, regardless of a town council member's misconduct, there will be no consequences simply because you are a town council member,” said Bordwine. “This sends a message to town employees and to town residents that the town council condones Mrs. Johnson's actions. I fear that town employees and town residents will lose respect and confidence in our town leadership should the town council not take action and remove Mrs. Johnson from her council seat. We expect our citizens to be law abiding, the same should be expected from town council members.”
“While we are hopeful that the petition for removal will not be necessary, residents of the Town of Saltville who voted in the May 2020 [election] may sign the petition for removal,” said Bordwine. “To do so, residents should email signpetition21@gmail.com or send a message to Saltville Citizen on Facebook.”
Monica Johnson declined to comment.