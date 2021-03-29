'The Good Doctor' returns to practice at Mel Leaman Free Clinic

“He’s been such a great asset to this clinic,” Williams said. “We wouldn’t be here without him. He’s very personable and loves this clinic. He uses his own money to help patients or get them rides home. He’s always available. Just a remarkable person.”

Williams said Patterson is always interested in the staff members and their families, what they’re going through and is always available to talk or to check on them.

One time when she was sick and in the hospital, having had lots of tests, Patterson talked to her about her medications when she came back to work. She was having trouble with her blood pressure medicine related to allergies. He was the only one who brought that up, she said, and was able to help her get over that issue.

Lisa Mitchell, LPN, was still working as director of the emergency department at Smyth County Community Hospital when she came to the free clinic 21 years ago.