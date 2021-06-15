Speyside's success offers message of hope to Smyth and Washington counties, region

Officials from both counties were among those celebrating the occasion.

Randall Blevins, who serves as SWIFA’s vice chair, reflected on the large number of people needed to collaborate to bring the stave mill and cooperage to fruition.

Blevins also took a moment to pitch for future development, saying, “SWIFA is very motivated to develop the rest of the lots in the park.” He went on to ask anyone in the audience representing an industry that might want to expand to see him.

Del. Israel O’Quinn spoke of the rarity of one company impacting two counties so much with one connected project. He pointed to the 160 individuals employed in Atkins and Glade Spring combined.

“I’m grateful Speyside had the foresight to locate here,” the legislator said.

One of those employees, Anthony Denton, of Abingdon, sat in the breakroom on a meal break after the ceremony. This month, he celebrated his first anniversary with the mill.

Denton, who was looking for work, was grateful for the opportunity when he put in an application. He acknowledged that work is fast-paced and challenging, but he smiled and said, “You never get bored.”