TV-movie writer to lead writing class through Marion's Lincoln Theatre

Burson still remembers the words of Cuban playwright Eduardo Machado to her: “Writing will be your sword and your shield.”

She knows the truth of his message. Burson has found that when she’s upset writing is therapeutic. Yet, the best feeling in the world, she said, is when you’ve written something and know it’s good. “That goes for any form of writing. Any kind of writing can be powerful…. Even my journals bring me such joy.”

Burson, an Abingdon High School graduate, found her way to the stage early on. She recalled often acting in plays and being active in the Drama Club. She also loved to write, but, in Southwest Virginia, she said, “It never occurred to me that I could write a play, movie or television show, that I could earn a living at it, that it could have such meaning in my life as a form of self-expression.”

When Burson went to college, she continued acting, but it wasn’t until she was a graduate student that she began to believe she could write dramatic scripts. As an actress, she remembered often thinking about lines, “I could have written that better.”