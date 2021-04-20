TV-movie writer to lead writing class through Marion's Lincoln Theatre

Inspiration struck Colette Burson in a French language class.
She’d longed to take the course taught exclusively in New Orleans for years, but she lived on the West Coast. Then came the pandemic and all manner of classes and seminars became virtual.
Enrolled in this class were many retirees, especially retired educators. Burson reflected, “It was a real joy for me to get to know those ladies.”
Then, she realized, “If I can take one, I can give one.”
She knew her class would focus on writing. As a writer of film scripts, Burson said it would be a struggle to remember someone who hasn’t said to her: “I’ve always wanted to write…”
Burson also knows the power of the written word. “Writing has really empowered my life in ways I never expected. It gave me a voice in the world,” she said.
Having such a voice is vital, Burson believes. She reflected, “… to be heard is primal. It’s a basic human need.”
Burson still remembers the words of Cuban playwright Eduardo Machado to her: “Writing will be your sword and your shield.”
She knows the truth of his message. Burson has found that when she’s upset writing is therapeutic. Yet, the best feeling in the world, she said, is when you’ve written something and know it’s good. “That goes for any form of writing. Any kind of writing can be powerful…. Even my journals bring me such joy.”
Burson, an Abingdon High School graduate, found her way to the stage early on. She recalled often acting in plays and being active in the Drama Club. She also loved to write, but, in Southwest Virginia, she said, “It never occurred to me that I could write a play, movie or television show, that I could earn a living at it, that it could have such meaning in my life as a form of self-expression.”
When Burson went to college, she continued acting, but it wasn’t until she was a graduate student that she began to believe she could write dramatic scripts. As an actress, she remembered often thinking about lines, “I could have written that better.”
While the world has grown more connected, Burson said she still finds that most of the writers in Hollywood and show business in general come from more urban and suburban areas where the idea of becoming a writer is more familiar.
So she began to consider who the prospective students might be for her first class.
In Los Angeles, she knew she’d be teaching people who’d already decided what they wanted to do.
She also thought about her hometown community, but Burson reflected, “I’m interested in creating opportunity in unexpected places.”
She remembered Marion and the Lincoln Theatre, which had showed her film “Permanent” in 2018. Burson wrote and directed the film that was set in 1982 in small-town Virginia. She came to Marion for the screening and offered a meet and greet with the audience afterward, sharing how her youth in the region influenced the movie script. She remembered the community’s kindness and the Lincoln’s beauty.
Knowing how challenging the pandemic has been for arts organizations nationwide, Burson wanted to solicit donations for the Lincoln while offering the class through the theatre for free.
She even asked the Lincoln staff if someone could help individuals who struggle with technology but want to take the class. They agreed. “The goal is to remove the obstacles and see who wants to write.”
“For me, it’s just to give a gift…. To inspire someone to realize how creativity can be such an exciting thing…. It can bring joy to your life,” Burson said.
The screenwriter recognizes that she may receive gifts too. “I might get the gift by being able to experience how others hear voices.”
That’s much of what her class will focus on: “Learning how to hear a voice and write it down,” Burson said. “It’s about learning to listen,” she added.
Burson also acknowledged, “There’s a little bit of magic to it.”
She said folks can begin practicing by writing down a conversation overheard in a laundromat, restaurant or even a family meal.
Burson believes “the more raw you are the better. I want it to be honest, fierce.”
She hopes that the class may inspire participants to “begin something and keep going.”
“All it takes is a little bravery and a notebook and pen,” Burson reflected – and signing up, which people can do by connecting with Justin Hartsell, a Lincoln volunteer, at jkhart95@gmail.com or 423-782-9243.
For Burson, she’s at work writing a pilot for ABC based on the book “The Growing Season” written by Sarah Frey about her journey from growing up as one of 21 children on a struggling farm often having to fend for her own dinner to being dubbed by The New York Times as “the Pumpkin Queen of America” as one of this country’s largest fresh produce producers.
Growing up in Southwest Virginia and her knowledge of hunting and farming helped Burson land the writing job, enabling her to connect with Frey.
According to IMDb, Burson was a founding member of the Playwrights' Collective, a playwright-based theater company, in New York. After moving to LA, she created and was the showrunner of the comedy "Hung" for HBO (2010-2012). Hung was nominated for a Writers' Guild Award for Best New Series as well as four Golden Globes.
For the students who will join her April 22 and continue in classes for eight weeks, Burson said, “I look forward to meeting them.”
Tracy Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, believes the opportunity is exciting. She said, “Colette has a love for this region and The Lincoln Theatre. It was her idea to teach a virtual class on film writing and when she approached The Lincoln as a potential partner, I did not hesitate to say, ‘Yes!’ Offering such a unique opportunity to our community members is a wonderful way to support our mission of presenting diverse artistic experiences.”
Want to write? Want to write a film script?
The Lincoln Theatre is offering a class for anyone who answers yes to those questions.
It’s free.
It’s virtual via Zoom.
(Technical help will be provided to those who need it.)
All ages and levels welcome.
Classes begin Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. and go for 8 weeks.
Instructor: Colette Burson, an Abingdon native, who has built a career as a TV and movie writer.
For more information or to register, contact Justin Hartsell at jkhart95@gmail.com or 423-782-9243.