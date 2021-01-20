Woman's homemade bread sells fast at farmers market

ABINGDON, Va. — Ann McConnell didn’t seem to mind the brisk temperatures at the Abingdon Farmers Market last Saturday when she sold a fresh batch of sourdough bread to a steady stream of patrons, many of them her regular customers for years.
Making bread just warms her heart.
“You could say it’s a rising passion of mine,” said McConnell with a laugh.
The retiree spends dozens of hours each week preparing a variety of sourdough loaves to sell — as many as 60 when the regular market meets during warmer months.
She rarely brings home leftovers.
McConnell took the advice of a friend in 2017 and set up a card table and 20 loaves of bread to sell at her first market.
“I sold out in two hours,” she said. “I was so afraid that they wouldn’t sell.”
Three years later, she has doubled her booth size and the number of homemade loaves she makes from her Abingdon kitchen.
She calls her business “The Farmer’s Wife,” appropriately named for her role on the family farm, where she and her husband, Bob, raised their three children. Some of her market customers just call her “the lady with the blue apron” because of the familiar attire she wears to market.
“I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my business would take off the way it has. The farmers market is the perfect venue for someone who doesn’t want to have a storefront that requires a lot of attention,” she said.
“I love the friends I’ve made. I look forward to seeing them.”
McConnell uses an old-fashioned live sourdough starter to make bread. The top shelf in her refrigerator displays nine-quart jars of the starter mixture dedicated to her bread-making.
The starter is made from potatoes, sugar and water, which create its own natural yeast.
“The starters have to be fed every week. I baby them like they were children.”
From the starter, McConnell makes loaves of sourdough bread and cinnamon bread, as well as sourdough rolls, using many of the old recipes she learned while baking with her mother and mother-in-law.
McConnell has developed her own recipe for a multigrain wheat bread that contains sunflower, milled flax and sesame seeds. “It’s very diabetic-friendly.”
A customer favorite is her homemade cinnamon bread made with sourdough, cinnamon and brown sugar. The bread takes the shape of a jelly roll.
“It’s become one of my most popular breads,” McConnell said. “People make French toast with it or just eat it with butter.”
Her dinner rolls also are a hit at the market.
McConnell made 78 dozens of rolls this past Christmas for her customers at the market.
Sometimes the baker brings her homemade Toffee Apple Oatmeal and Snickerdoodle cookies to the market.
“I usually don’t bring a lot of cookies because there are four bakers at the Abingdon market, and the thing that makes it so nice is each of us does different things. I mostly leave the cookies to some of them. If I don’t have something for a customer, I refer them to another vendor at the market. That’s the way we operate. We’re all just like a big family.”
McConnell spends much of her week preparing for the Saturday markets, purchasing ingredients and setting aside time to work in the kitchen on Thursdays and Fridays before market days.
It’s sometimes a chore, and she does get tired, she said. “But once I begin mixing and kneading the dough, I realize how much I love it.”
Her advice to new bakers is not to be afraid to experiment.
“I’m like a mad scientist in the kitchen, always experimenting. So many people are intimidated by bread-making. Don’t be afraid to work the dough. The most satisfying thing about baking bread is the kneading,” McConnell said.
“And, if it fails, you can always try again.”
The Abingdon Farmers Market operates from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays during January, February and March with the last day slated for March 20. The regular season begins in April.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.