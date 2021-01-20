Woman's homemade bread sells fast at farmers market

Her dinner rolls also are a hit at the market.

McConnell made 78 dozens of rolls this past Christmas for her customers at the market.

Sometimes the baker brings her homemade Toffee Apple Oatmeal and Snickerdoodle cookies to the market.

“I usually don’t bring a lot of cookies because there are four bakers at the Abingdon market, and the thing that makes it so nice is each of us does different things. I mostly leave the cookies to some of them. If I don’t have something for a customer, I refer them to another vendor at the market. That’s the way we operate. We’re all just like a big family.”

McConnell spends much of her week preparing for the Saturday markets, purchasing ingredients and setting aside time to work in the kitchen on Thursdays and Fridays before market days.

It’s sometimes a chore, and she does get tired, she said. “But once I begin mixing and kneading the dough, I realize how much I love it.”

Her advice to new bakers is not to be afraid to experiment.