Saltville plans memorial to Muck Dam disaster victims

You can see stories and photos from the disaster in a small exhibit at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in downtown Saltville.

Janice Orr, who serves as coordinator of the museum, came before the Saltville Town Council on Tuesday night as a citizen to talk about the proposed memorial project.

A committee has been formed to discuss the memorial and decided that the best place to put it would be in the town square. Orr said there is no good place near the disaster site where the public could visit. Establishing a memorial there would involve property easements and costly construction. Placing it at the town square would allow for the best visibility and most efficient cost.

Orr said the committee has talked to representatives of a monument company who suggested granite with the names of those killed engraved on the stone. Many still have family in the area, she said.

The 100th anniversary of the disaster will be recognized in December 2024, Orr said, so there are three years to get the project done in time for that remembrance.