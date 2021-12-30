Possum drop to bring in 2022 in Marion

If you’re looking for a fun event to celebrate New Year’s Eve, come to the second Pickin’ Party and Possum Drop at the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in downtown Marion.
It would have been the third but last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
This free admission, family-friendly event will include food, music and gift bags. The fun begins on Friday at 7 p.m. and concludes with the “Possum Drop” at midnight. Bring a dish for the potluck pickin’ party and enjoy the music. No alcohol will be served.
The paper mache possum will be filled with tokens to be exchanged at the front desk for gift bags with a variety of prizes, including gift cards and products from area businesses.
The New Year’s Eve Pickin’ Party at the Henderson started in 2018 as a continuation of Steve and Penny Kilby’s annual New Year’s Party that they had hosted at their home in Troutdale, said Catherine Schrenker, executive director of the Henderson. When they couldn’t continue the event, Schrenker said she offered to have it at the Henderson.
“Their party had grown in popularity over the course of 25 years and it just made sense to move it to this venue; we had plenty of space and many pickers already attend our Monday Night Jam so they were used to the space,” Schrenker said in 2019. “We set it up as a potluck and had well over 200 people attend and every room in the school was full of music.”
“I had asked Steve and Penny if I needed to make plans for midnight,” Schrenker said of that first year, “and they insisted that everyone leaves around 10 p.m. so not to worry about it. Well, when midnight came around, there were quite a few people left so we all went up to the auditorium and I pulled down the big screen so we could watch the ball drop in New York. I had some sparkling cider left over from a paint party, so we toasted and all went home.”
Schrenker said that on her way home from the 2018 event, she decided something better could be done for the midnight celebration.
“I wanted to come up with something that made sense for our area,” she said. “As it happened there was a possum crossing the road and I thought, how funny it would be to make a cartoon-like paper mache possum, fill it with candy and prizes and toss it off the roof of the school at midnight. That would be better than any ball dropping…and far more fun.”
“I looked into a few towns that do something similar, but they actually lower a live possum down, which I think is cruel,” she said. “Everyone should realize this is all in fun, and also realize that it is NOT a real possum; possums are awesome creatures. Think of this as a ‘reverse piñata’.”
Schrenker and helpers made the paper mache sculpture using a large balloon for the body and smaller one for the head. Then she made a paste with flour and water, dipped strips of newspaper into the paste and layered the strips around the balloons. The balloons popped leaving a hard shell that was painted, carved, and embellished. She cut a hole in the shell and filled it with candy and prizes so when it hit the pavement it breaks open and everyone can have a treat.
She made two in 2019 in order to have a backup. That backup could have been used in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the pandemic. So the second possum will get its chance to shine this year as long as the event can be held. Schrenker said on Monday that the event was a go unless there is a lockdown.
The Henderson is located at 203 North Church Street. Check the Henderson website at thehenderson.org and Facebook page for updates.