Possum drop to bring in 2022 in Marion

“I had asked Steve and Penny if I needed to make plans for midnight,” Schrenker said of that first year, “and they insisted that everyone leaves around 10 p.m. so not to worry about it. Well, when midnight came around, there were quite a few people left so we all went up to the auditorium and I pulled down the big screen so we could watch the ball drop in New York. I had some sparkling cider left over from a paint party, so we toasted and all went home.”

Schrenker said that on her way home from the 2018 event, she decided something better could be done for the midnight celebration.

“I wanted to come up with something that made sense for our area,” she said. “As it happened there was a possum crossing the road and I thought, how funny it would be to make a cartoon-like paper mache possum, fill it with candy and prizes and toss it off the roof of the school at midnight. That would be better than any ball dropping…and far more fun.”

“I looked into a few towns that do something similar, but they actually lower a live possum down, which I think is cruel,” she said. “Everyone should realize this is all in fun, and also realize that it is NOT a real possum; possums are awesome creatures. Think of this as a ‘reverse piñata’.”