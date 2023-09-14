Armed with new security camera images, area police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in multiple break-ins – the most recent on Tuesday evening in Bland County.

According to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, a man carrying a rifle and backpack broke in to a North Scenic Highway residence near South Gap while the property owners were gone.

On Sunday morning, a woman in Bland said a man, who was also armed with a rifle, had a garden pick near her back door before retreating into the woods.

The Sheriff’s Office said this week that the man in Tuesday’s break-in appears to be the same suspect sought in Wythe and Pulaski counties for similar crimes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911.

Bland County man convicted of Wythe truck theft

A Bland County man got jail time on Sept. 6 after pleading to four felonies in Wythe County Circuit Court.

Christopher Jennings Sizemore, 44, of Bastian, was convicted of Feb. 17 charges of automobile larceny, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit automobile larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

According to court records, Sizemore took a bucket truck and tools belonging to D.H. Elliot Co.

As part of a plea agreement, Sizemore was sentenced to serve one year and three months in jail with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

After his release, he’ll be on supervised probation for three years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections. He was also ordered to pay D.H. Elliot Co. $12,350 in restitution and must stay away from the company’s property and employees.