Meghan Bush and her sister Hannah along with Paige Midkiff, all from Indian Valley, dominated the Cowboy Challenge and Ranch Show and the Carroll County Horse Show August 19-20, prelude to the 2023 Carroll County Agricultural Fair.

Winning six blue ribbons for first place, two seconds, one third and two fourths over the two days, Meghan was the High Point Ranch Trail Champion Saturday and claimed trophies for High Points winner for both Saturday’s Cowboy Challenge and Ranch Show and Sunday’s horse show. She also won Youth Western Champion, Youth Ranch Champion and several nice prizes.

Only 14 years old, Meghan has been riding about 10 years but riding seriously for only the last three and a half years. She currently trains with Skyler Lawson of Skyler Lawson Performance Horses.

Hannah Bush, 16, won two firsts and two seconds and turned in several other impressive performances during the two days. She just recently started training with Jacqueline Martin of JM Stables in Crockett, Wythe County.

Paige competed only on Sunday after being at another show the day before but she consistently turned in impressive showings, enough to claim the Youth Speed Championship in the horse show.

In the saddle since before she was a year old, the now 18-year-old cowgirl took three blue ribbons in the horse show, for youth barrels and for the costume class as an Indian Maiden on a war horse named Jazz, and also for youth poles on Rusty. She placed fourth in the potato race and fifth in youth poles.

One day prior to the Carroll County show, she competed on Jazz in Ruffin, North Carolina, and captured first place in three events, adult barrels and two game classes. She also placed second in Texas barrels, third in youth poles and the keyhole race, and fourth in youth barrels, egg and spoon, and the water class.

Probably the most experienced rider in the Carroll County youth division, Paige has been riding for some 17 years.

“I started out riding my cousin’s horses and then I started getting my own horses and started taking some lessons at Copper Crest Farm in Wytheville when I was around five,” she said. “They taught English riding there. In 2017 I started doing some fun shows and working on really getting into barrel racing the past few years.

“I’m not training with anyone at the moment, I’m self-teaching right now. I have been training by myself a two-year-old filly that I got when she was five months old and started riding her in June.”

This year was not the first time Paige has done well at Carroll County. Her two-year-old filly Arrow won a first place in the halter class at last year’s show in Hillsville. She has also won ribbons at several other shows.

