A 67-year-old Copper Hill man who admits to sexually terrorizing an underage female relative was given a 20-year sentence with four years in prison this week.

The victim of James Terry Moran testified he ruined her life and caused her to consider and attempt suicide after a period of sexual assaults that included molestation and penetration.

“I see danger everywhere now because of him,” the victim, now a teenager, said in court on Aug. 8. “I no longer attend public school. I’m afraid to go out. My life is a nightmare with flashbacks.”

The victim said she is homeschooled now and said that it is difficult.

Moran was originally indicted in July 2022 for charges that included object sexual penetration, but those charges were reduced to aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said the plea became necessary to keep the victim from having to appear and testify in open court, and she later decided to tell her story through an impact statement.

She told her graphic story in a crowded courtroom that included members of the Bikers Against Child Abuse chapter from Rocky Mount and other members from other chapters.

“He has molested other girls as well,” the victim testified. “I feel fear for the rest of my life.”

The victim’s mother said she was unaware of Moran’s abuse and that her daughter now suffers from PTSD and severe depression. She said that the reduction of charges was a mistake.

The mother also read statements form other relatives who asked the judge to put Moran in prison for as long as possible.

Another member of the extended family of Moran said Aug. 8 that he had molested her years, and she said the family “wanted to keep it quiet.”

Defense Attorney David Rhodes objected to the testimony, but the judge referred to it in his sentencing.

Moran had a clean criminal record before the charges were filed and no other charges have been filed but remain under investigation, Branscom said.

Defense attorney Rhodes said his client “made a mistake” and pointed to Moran’s church activities, where he taught Sunday school and remains a member.

Moran took the stand in his defense, admitting he did touch the girl but said it was “just that one time” and was limited to “touching her butt.”

“Branscom said Moran “is a monster… We don’t want monsters here in Floyd County.”

As a first-time offender, Virginia’s Sentencing Guidelines recommended a reduced sentence with probation. Branscom argued that the guidelines “are not sufficient” for Moran and substitute Judge Colin Gibb said that Moran’s actions “require punishment.”

A report from a clinical psychologist hired by the defense, said that Moran “downplayed his actions,” which Branscom noted in his closing arguments.

Judge Gibb said Moran was “not telling us everything” and that he doubted the honesty of the defendant.

“Mr. Moran is lying,” Branscom said. “His did far more to the victim than he admitted, and we feel there are others.”

Judge Gibbs went beyond the sentencing guidelines with the 20 years total term with four in prison and 16 remaining if he violates probation.

Moran must register as a sexual criminal predator with the Virginia State Police public database and most remain away from his victims and any other underage children.

In other cases heard in Floyd County Circuit Court on Aug. 8:

Brandon Lee Williams of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was given a one-year deferment of disposition of charges. If he stays out of trouble until Aug. 13 of next year, the charge will be dismissed.

Richard Harold Burkett of Lenoir, NC, pleaded guilty for possession of methamphetamine and was given a three-year suspended sentence.

Amy Christine Underwood of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and one DUI charge (drugs), and received a brought a three-year suspended sentence for the drugs and 90 says suspended on the DUI.

The judge revoked the probation of Richard Eric Goodwin of Roanoke, sentenced him to time served while awaiting trial and put him back on probation for four years, 11 months and 14 days.