Abby Whitt — Editor

A woman who was pulled over on the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2021 has filed a federal lawsuit against a National Park Ranger for acting in a “wrongful and unlawful manner.”

The lawsuit, which was filed this month in the Western District of Virginia District Court, accuses Floyd County Park Ranger James Lyon of assault, battery, false arrest and abuse of process.

The document started as a “Claim for Damage, Injury or Death” with the National Park Service, then was transferred to the U.S. Department of Interior, which denied the claim on March 22.

The appeal was required to be submitted to the District Court within six months.

Plaintiff Elizabeth Spillman, who is being represented by attorney Alan Graf, formerly of Floyd, is requesting $261,970 in damages, which includes $10,000 in legal fees and $250,000 for damages to her mental health.

A number of events related to this incident are recorded on dash camera/body cam footage, which is not being released.

The lawsuit states that Spillman was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. on July 23, 2021, for what Lyon reported to be swerving and traveling in the wrong lane. His reason to stop was later found not credible in Floyd General Court by Judge Randall Duncan, the lawsuit says.

Spillman, then-68 years old, “voluntarily” exited her car upon Lyon’s request and was asked to perform a heel-to-toe sobriety test, according to the lawsuit, “... in the middle of the Blue Ridge Parkway at night…” during FloydFest.

“There was no legitimate reason to use the middle of the parkway during a busy time to conduct such a test,” the suit says. “Cars and buses passed close to Spillman putting her in danger of getting hit by a vehicle.”

The Park Ranger did not account for Spillman’s age, and the lawsuit states, “the need of the use of her arms to balance.”

After those tests, Lyon “started to rapidly read… the advisory statement to the preliminary breath test.”

“He read it so fast, it was mostly unintelligible,” according to the lawsuit. “Spillman was confused by this and did not understand what Lyon was saying to her, so she refused to take the test.”

At this point in the encounter, the lawsuit states that Lyon grabbed Spillman’s arms behind her, “and kept asking her if she wanted to take a breath test, implying he would let her go if she took one.”

Lyon used a “bump technique” to handcuff Spillman, who said he was “rough.”

The lawsuit says that while instructing Spillman to blow into the breath test mechanism, he “...pulled the mechanism away from her…” and “... berated her when she stopped after she blew all the air out of her lungs.”

Lyon told Spillman she was under arrest for DUI because she blew a .11.

Instead of calling a female officer to search Spillman, the lawsuit states, Lyon touched Spillman’s blouse “loosening it and searching through [it] while it was on her and covering her.”

“A number of times, he came close to directly touching the front of Spillman’s breasts as he searched the clothing on her,” according to the lawsuit.

By the time she was placed in Lyon’s patrol car, Spillman’s blouse was “hanging down lower than before on her torso.”

There is no record of the drive from the parkway to the Floyd Sheriff’s Office, which is a standard to “prevent sexual abuse by an officer,” the lawsuit says.

According to the filing, Lyon “said nothing” to Spillman about what he expected her to do once they arrived at the sheriff’s office.

After repeating “let’s go, let’s go,” Lyon grabbed Spillman by the handcuffs and her jean jacket, “...and started to drag her across the parking lot,” the lawsuit says. Spillman called out to bystanders and told Lyon to stop dragging her.

“At that point, Lyon did not like the attention of the passing civilians, and in reaction, he grabbed Spillman’s arm and Levi’s jacket in a violent vise-like grip with the intention to cause severe pain to punish [her] for speaking out,” according to the lawsuit.

In the process, the suit says Spillman’s arm was bruised, her jacket was ripped, she lost a shoe, and her blouse was stripped from covering her.

Spillman was taken into the sheriff’s office, where a female dispatcher enters the body cam footage, and Lyon does not ask her to help Spillman cover herself from the waist up. The suit notes that the dispatcher stays nearby during most of Spillman’s time at FCSO.

Lyon then took Spillman to the second floor of the sheriff’s office, according to the lawsuit, through areas “where sheriff’s deputies normally congregate.”

“Parading Spillman naked through such a facility showed Lyon’s intent to continue to humiliate and belittle his prisoner…” the lawsuit states. “... At this point, Spillman was afraid that she was about to be raped by Lyon with the dispatcher looking on.”

The lawsuit alleges that for more than an hour, Spillman was in the sheriff’s office at least partially uncovered from the waist up before being covered by the dispatcher.

A “vast majority” of Lyon’s testimony to a magistrate in Floyd General District Court was false or fabricated, based on videos of the encounter, the lawsuit says. “The District Court agreed and dismissed the DUI charges against Spillman.”