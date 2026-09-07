Pioneers wear down G-Men Jim Talbert Sep 7, 2026 Sep 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bluefield Va. – Heritage took advantage of good field position and played solid defense in 21-6 win over Graham.kAm%96 !:@?66CD 2?5 v\|6? 32EE=65 ?62C=J E9C66 9@FCD :? 2 A6?2=EJ >2CC65 82>6 E92E D2H 3@E9 E62>D DECF88=6 @? @776?D6] %96 !:@?66CD C6EFC?65 ;FDE E9C66 DE2CE6CD @? @776?D6 2?5 DE2CE65 2 7C6D9>2? 2E BF2CE6C324<]k^AmkAmvC292> H2D 4@>:?8 @77 2 c_\A@:?E 82>6 282:?DE q62G6C 3FE =@DE DE2CE:?8 BF2CE6C324< v2CC6EE !2=>6C E@ 2 =68 :?;FCJ J 62C=J :? E96 7:CDE 92=7] “xE >256 2 9F86 5:776C6?46] (6 76=E =:<6 H6 H6C6 :? 2 A@D:E:@? E@ 4@>A6E6 2?5 >2J36 H:? E9:D 82>6]k^Am kAm(6 ;FDE 5:5?’E 92G6 E96 C6AD 2?5 E96 3@5:6D E@ E92E[’ vC292> r@249 %@?J !2=>6C D2:5] %96 v\|6? FD65 r2>A36== u:I 2?5 v286 !2=>6C 2E BF2CE6C324< 2E 5:776C6?E E:>6D :? E96 82>6 3FE 4@F=5?’E 86?6C2E6 >F49 @776?D6]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? 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AC24E:4:?8 D:?46 yF=J b`[ D@ H6 ?66565 E@ A=2J 2 82>6[’ 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm !2=>6C H2D 9@A67F= 9:D BF2CE6C324< H@F=5 36 C625J 7@C E96 EC:A E@ &?:@? ?6IE H66<] %96 v\|6? 86E E96 H66< @77 7@==@H:?8 E96 EC:A E@ &?:@?] w6C:E286 9625D E@ pAA@>2EE@I ?6IE H66< 2?5 E96? E@ 4C@DD\E@H? C:G2= t]r] v=2DD]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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