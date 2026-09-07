Graham versus Union highlights week three football games Jim Talbert Sep 7, 2026 Sep 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week three of high school football will be the first one that sees all three county teams in action.kAmkDEC@?8mvC292> `\` 2E &?:@? a\_k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv6E E@ q:8 $E@?6 v2A 62C=J :7 J@F H2?E 2 D62E 7@C E9:D @?6] u@C E96 =2DE D6G6C2= J62CD E96 C68F=2C D62D@? >66E:?8 36EH66? E96D6 EH@ 92D D6E E96 DE286 7@C 2 C6>2E49 :? E96 #68:@? as A=2J@77D]k^AmkAm%9:D J62C D9@F=5 36 ?@ 5:776C6?E] %96 q62CD 92G6 ?@E 8:G6? FA 2 A@:?E D@ 72C 92G:?8 362E6? {66 c_\_ 2?5 s2?:6= q@@?6 ca\_ :? E96 7:CDE EH@ 82>6D F?56C ?6H 4@249 y2>:6 w2C=6DD]k^Am kAmvC292> @A6?65 E96 D62D@? 3J D4@C:?8 c_ :? 2 H:? @G6C 2C49 C:G2= q62G6C] "F2CE6C324< v2CC6EE !2=>6C =65 E96 492C86 H:E9 @G6C b__ J2C5D @7 @776?D6] %96J H6C6 96=5 E@ D:I A@:?ED :? 2 =@DD E@ w6C:E286 :? 2 82>6 E92E D2H !2=>6C 8@ 5@H? H:E9 2 =68 :?;FCJ]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAmuC6D9>2? y2:’6CC6 w2>=6C CFD965 7@C `bg J2C5D @? ;FDE `_ 42CC:6D 2?5 D4@C65 EH@ E@F495@H?D 7@C &?:@? :? E96 H:? @G6C s2?:6= q@@?6] "F2CE6C324< p36 w2== CFD965 7@C `__ J2C5D @? `a 42CC:6D 2?5 2=D@ E9C6H 2 E@F495@H? A2DD] z256? s:==>2? 2?5 #2JG@? y@?6D C624965 E96 6?5 K@?6 2D H6==]k^Am kAm%96 q62CD 96=5 q@@?6 E@ ;FDE ``d J2C5D @7 @776?D6 2?5 :?E6C46AE65 EH@ A2DD6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%2K6H6== `\_ 2E vC2JD@? r@F?EJ _\ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 q=F6 s6G:=D H@? =2DE J62C’D 82>6 2E %2K6H6== cd\b] %96 =2DE E:>6 E96J >6E AC:@C E@ E92E H2D a_`e H96? E96 qF==5@8D AC6G2:=65 ch\be :? x?56A6?56?46] vC2JD@? 42>6 E@ %2K6H6== :? a_`d 2?5 H@? ae\`b]k^Am kAmvC2JD@? r@F?EJ =@DE :ED D62D@? @A6?6C a`\a E@ p==6896?J r@F?EJ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 76== E@ r2CC@== r@F?EJ c_\f :? H66< EH@] %96 q=F6 s6G:=D =@DE E96 3F=< @7 E96:C DE2CE6CD 7C@> =2DE J62C’D E62> E92E 76== E@ #J6 r@G6 f\e :? 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E96 3@2C5 7:CDE[ E96 v6?6C2=D C66=65 @77 bc DEC2:89E A@:?ED]k^Am kAm#:49=2?5D 9@A6D 2 H66< @77 2==@H65 D6G6C2= A=2J6CD E@ 86E 962=E9J 7@C E96 9@>6 @A6?6C] %96 q=F6 %@C?25@ 92D D4@C65 ;FDE D:I A@:?ED :? :ED 7:CDE EH@ 82>6D 2?5 >FDE 7:?5 2 H2J E@ >@G6 E96 32== 282:?DE E96 v6?6C2=D]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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