Open house shows off new look for Teen Venture Jim Talbert Sep 7, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Crew members getting the center ready for the new season. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Richlands Va. – After several months of work and generous donations, Venture showed off its fresh look Sept. 5.kAm%66? '6?EFC6 AFC492D65 E96 3F:=5:?8 7C@> E96 E@H? =2DE }@G6>36C 2?5 :>>65:2E6=J 3682? C6@C82?:K:?8 2?5 C6G2>A:?8 AC@8C2>D 2?5 E96 724:=:EJ] %96 @A6? 9@FD6 82G6 >6>36CD @7 E96 AF3=:4 2 492?46 E@ E@FC E96 724:=:EJ[ H9:49 ?@H 762EFC6D D6G6C2= :??@G2E:G6 AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm“~FC 4C6HD 92G6 8C@H?[ @FC AC@8C2>D 92G6 8C@H?[ 2?5 @FC A@=:4:6D 2?5 6IA64E2E:@?D 92G6 8C@H? H:E9 E96>] (6 92G6 ?6H 4C6HD[ ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ ?6H DA246D[ 2?5 ?6H H2JD 7@C @FC E66?D E@ E2<6 @H?6CD9:A 2?5 364@>6 =6256CD[’ 2 A@DE @? E96 8C@FA’D u2463@@< A286 D2:5]k^Am kAm(9:=6 E96 d[a__ 766E D<2E63@2C5 A2C< :D E96 46?E6CA:646[ :E :D 72C 7C@> E96 @?=J AC@8C2> @776C65] %96 C64@C5:?8 DEF5:@ 2?5 C25:@ C@@> 92G6 366? FA52E65 2D H6== 2D E96 2C62 7@C 2CE:DED E@ D9@H E96:C D<:==D]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAmsF?86@?D 2?5 sC28@?D 2?5 |28:4[ E96 82E96C:?8[ H:== 4@?E:?F6 :? FA8C2565 DA246D] %96 <:E496? 2?5 32<:?8 4C6H DE:== 92G6 :ED DA246 2D 5@6D E96 8J>?2DE:4D AC@8C2>] r6?E6C =6256CD 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ D9@H @77 E96 ?6H bs >@G:6 E962E6C]k^AmkAm#64@8?:K:?8 E96 ?665 7@C 49:=5C6? H9@ ?665 :E E@ 92G6 D276 DA246[ E96 46?E6C ?@H @776CD 2 D6?D@CJ C@@> 7@C ?6FC@5:G6C86?E >6>36CD] q6=682CE9[ 2 7F== 4@?E24E >65:6G2= 4@>32E DA@CE FD:?8 7@2> A25565 H62A@?D[ :D E96 =2E6DE 255:E:@? E@ E96 AC@8C2> =:DE]k^Am kAm#@4< 4=:>3:?8[ A@542DE:?8[ 2?5 6?EC6AC6?6FC:2= 4C6HD 2C6 2=D@ @776C65[ 2?5 6249 4C6H 92D :ED @H? =6256C] sFC:?8 E96 C6@C82?:K2E:@?[ E96 46?E6C EC2?D:E:@?65 7C@> 36:?8 DEC:4E=J 2? @C82?:K2E:@? 7@C E66?D E@ AC@8C2>>:?8 7@C 8C256 D:I E9C@F89 `f J62CD @7 286]k^Am kAm%96 46?E6C :D @A6? 7@C >6>36CD |@?52J E9C@F89 %9FCD52J 7C@> b F?E:= g A]>] AF3=:4 D<2E:?8 2?5 @E96C DA64:2= AC@8C2>D 2C6 @776C65 @? $2EFC52JD]U?3DAj u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^E66?G6?EFC646?E6C]@C8QmE66?G6?EFC646?E6C]@C8k^2m]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video France: MOTION GRAPHIC - At least 4 paintings stolen from Renoir museum in southern France. Canadian counter-tariffs target $27 billion of U.S. goods Canadian counter-tariffs target $27 billion of U.S. goods Russia and North Korea open first road bridge as ties deepen Russia and North Korea open first road bridge as ties deepen Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control