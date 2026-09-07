Community events for week of Sept.9-15 Jim Talbert Sep 7, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Third annual Recovery WalkkAmtG6CJ@?6 <?@HD D@>6@?6 :>A24E65 3J DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C] k^AmkAm#64@G6CJ 7C@> DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56CD :D 2? @?8@:?8 AC@46DD] xE 42? C6DE@C6 C6=2E:@?D9:AD[ C6F?:E6 A2C6?ED H:E9 49:=5C6?[ 2?5 AC@G:56 2 A2E9 E@H2C5 962=:?8] k^AmkAm~FC %9:C5 p??F2= #64@G6CJ (2=< @? $6AE6>36C ag H:== 2==@H @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E@ =:E6C2==J H2=< E96 C@25 E@86E96C E@ DFAA@CE E9@D6 :? C64@G6CJik^Am kAm` A]>] 2E rF>36C=2?5 $BF2C6 !2C< :? qC:DE@=k^AmkAm}@@? 2E $2=EG:==6 %@H? $E286k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAm}@@? 2E {:?4@=?D9:C6 !2C< :? %2K6H6==k^AmkAm{6E’D D9@H FA 7@C @?6 2?@E96C]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mvC:77:E9’D DE277 E@ G:D:Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@?8C6DD>2? vC:77:E9’D }:?E9 s:DEC:4E kDEC@?8m$%puu k^DEC@?8mH:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2E E96 7@==@H:?8 =@42E:@?D 5FC:?8 E96 >@?E9 @7 kDEC@?8m$6AE6>36C]k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$6AE6>36C `fk^DEC@?8mi %96 p>6C:42? {68:@? 3F:=5:?8 :? %2K6H6== 7C@> k6>m`_i__ 2> – ``ib_ 2>]k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m#FDD6== r@F?EJi `i__ A> – aib_ A>k^6>m %@H? @7 {632?@? v@G6C?>6?E ~77:46D fa v:3D@? $EC66E]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|@@? H2E49:?8k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy@:? q@3 (9:E6[ E96 =:3C2CJ[ 2?5 E96 8=@32= 4@>>F?:EJ @7 =F?2C @3D6CG6CD E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? }p$p’D x?E6C?2E:@?2= ~3D6CG6 E96 |@@? }:89E] r@>6 E@ %9@>AD@? '2==6J r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C @? $2EFC52J[ $6AE6>36C `hE9 2E f!| 2?5 @3D6CG6 E96 H@?56CD @7 E96 ?:89E D<J] qC:?8 3:?@4F=2CD @C 2 E6=6D4@A6 W@AE:@?2=X] x? E96 6G6?E @7 :?4=6>6?E H62E96C 4964< E96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ’D u2463@@< A286 7@C 2 C2:? 52E6] %9:D :D 2 7C66 AC@8C2> @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|@G:6 ?:89Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 r=:?49 #:G6C !2G:=:@? H:== 9@DE 7C66 >@G:6 ?:89E[ 762EFC:?8 w@4FD $6AE] `g DE2CE:?8 2E D6G6? A>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@DA6= D:?8:?8k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 E@H? @7 w@?2<6C :D DA@?D@C:?8 2 8@DA6= D:?8:?8 ~4E] b 7C@> ?@@? F?E:= E9C66 A> 2E E96 w@?2<6C %@H? !2C<] !6C7@C>2?46D 3J y2D@? rC233[ t55:6 $EC66E[ %2J=@C qC@E96CD 2?5 $6CG2?ED w62CE] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video France: MOTION GRAPHIC - At least 4 paintings stolen from Renoir museum in southern France. Canadian counter-tariffs target $27 billion of U.S. goods Canadian counter-tariffs target $27 billion of U.S. goods Russia and North Korea open first road bridge as ties deepen Russia and North Korea open first road bridge as ties deepen Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control