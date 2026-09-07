Bulldogs open season with win Jim Talbert Sep 7, 2026 Sep 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The second tour of duty as Tazewell High School’s football coach began triumphantly for J’me Harris.kAm%J (9:EE2<6C E9C6H 2 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ t==:D s2J H:E9 aicd C6>2:?:?8 E@ AFE E96 qF==5@8D 29625 E@ DE2J 2D E96J @A6?65 E96 a_ae D62D@? H:E9 2 b_\af H:? 2E !F=2D<: r@F?EJ @? uC:52J ?:89E]k^AmkAmr92D6 |4s@?2=5 7@C465 2 7F>3=6 2?5 A@F?465 @? E96 =@@D6 A:8D<:? E@ D?F77 @FE !F=2D<: r@F?EJ’D 7:?2= 5C:G6]k^AmkAmw2CC:D H2D E96 9625 4@249 2E %2K6H6== 7C@> a_`f\a_ac 2?5 C6EFC?65 E@ E96 ;@3 E9:D 72== 27E6C 2 @?6\J62C 9:2EFD]k^Am kAm(9:EE2<6C H2D ab\@7\be 7@C bbf J2C5D H:E9 7@FC E@F495@H?D]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAms2J W6:89E 42E496D[ `__ J2C5DX 2?5 r256? (:==:2>D@? W7@FC 42E496D[ `_g J2C5DX H6C6 E96 E@A C646:G6CD 7@C %2K6H6==]k^AmkAm|62?H9:=6[ E96 @776?D:G6 =:?6 5:5 ?@E 8:G6 FA 2 D:?8=6 D24<]k^AmkAm“x H2D C62==J :>AC6DD65 H:E9 9@H H6 4@>A6E65 E@?:89E[” w2CC:D D2:5] “(6 925 2 =@E @7 J@F?8 8FJD DE6A FA 2?5 >2<6 A=2JD] }@H[ H6 ;FDE 92G6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 5@:?8 H92E 8@E FD 96C6]”k^Am kAm!F=2D<: r@F?EJ’D |255@I %9@>AD@? CFD965 7@C `b` J2C5D 2?5 7@FC D4@C6D]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video France: MOTION GRAPHIC - At least 4 paintings stolen from Renoir museum in southern France. Canadian counter-tariffs target $27 billion of U.S. goods Canadian counter-tariffs target $27 billion of U.S. goods Russia and North Korea open first road bridge as ties deepen Russia and North Korea open first road bridge as ties deepen Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control