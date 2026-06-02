Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 PM EDT Jun 2, 2026 Jun 2, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain Until 6 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is moving south at 20 mph and will impact parts of northwestern North Carolina and southwestern Virginia through 6 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Alleghany and Northwestern Surry Counties, NCSoutheastern Pulaski, Eastern Smyth, Southwestern Floyd, Southwestern Bland, Carroll, Southern Wythe, Grayson, and Southwestern Patrick Counties, VACity of Galax, VAWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphHeavy rain reducing visibilityPotential minor flooding in low-lying areas Impacts: People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Tree limbs may be knocked downUnsecured objects could be blown aroundWater ponding on roads and minor flooding of creeks and streamsSafety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if outsideDrive with caution; reduce speed to avoid hydroplaningAvoid flooded roads and areas with poor drainageWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until WED 9:00 AM EDT Dense Fog Advisory for Mountain Areas Tonight Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre