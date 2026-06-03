Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 9:00 AM EDT Jun 3, 2026 Jun 3, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Advisory for Mountain Areas TonightWhat’s Happening:Dense fog has developed across mountain locations tonight, significantly reducing visibility.What to Expect:Visibilities may quickly become reduced, especially during nighttime hours.Fog could be dense in some areas, leading to challenging driving conditions.Impacts:Driving may be difficult due to low visibility.Potential for travel delays as motorists adjust to conditions.Safety Tips: Allow extra time to reach your destination.Reduce speed when driving through fog.Maintain a greater distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain Until 6 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre