Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:45 PM EDT Sep 5, 2026 Sep 5, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bring Damaging Winds to Southwest VirginiaWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 12:45 PM EDT. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 40 mph, bringing hazardous conditions.Affected Areas:Southwestern Floyd CountySoutheastern Wythe CountyCarroll CountyEastern Grayson CountyWestern Patrick CountyCity of GalaxWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphHeavy rainfall reducing visibilityMinor flooding in low-lying areas Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesPonding of water on roadwaysStanding water in areas of poor drainage People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? Da'Shawn Martin's TD was a 'great moment' and now he's ready to help UVa develop its passing game How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay away from windows.Slow down while driving to avoid hydroplaning.Report hail or wind damage to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control US: U.S. secures access to Venezuelan oil while continuing to deport its citizens. US: U.S. secures access to Venezuelan oil while continuing to deport its citizens. Kevin Reddington Clashes With Judge Over Holdout Juror’s Reasonable Doubt Kevin Reddington Clashes With Judge Over Holdout Juror’s Reasonable Doubt Machado challenges Venezuela's 'illegitimate' interim govt over massive US oil deal Machado challenges Venezuela's 'illegitimate' interim govt over massive US oil deal