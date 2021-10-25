Jewell Ridge polling place being relocated

TAZEWELL, VA, - Voters in the Jewell Ridge precinct who normally vote at the former Jewell Ridge Elementary School building at 1178 Jewell Main Rd will vote at the Jewell Ridge Presbyterian Church at 803 Jewell Main Rd in the November 2 General Election. The church is located 0.6 miles from the school and is beside the Jewell Ridge Fire Department and Verizon buildings.

After a visit to the Elementary School last week, the Tazewell County Electoral Board unanimously decided to send a request to the Virginia Department of Elections for approval of a temporary relocation of the precinct. Commissioner Chris Piper granted the approval on Friday, October 22.

"I feel the Electoral Board made the relocation request for the benefit of our hard-working and dedicated election officers as much as anything. Voters come in, cast their ballot and leave within a few minutes and may not notice the temperature or shortage of amenities in the building that you would by working in it for 16 hours on Election Day,’ Brian Earls, Tazewell County Director of Elections said.

For questions about the new location, please call the Voter Registration Office at 276-385-1305.