VDOT Bristol District completes Hurricane Helene projects Sep 5, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Just shy of two years following Hurricane Helene, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District finished the repair and replacement work caused by the storm.kAm%96 $6AE] ` @A6?:?8 @7 E96 #E] `a`a 3C:586 :? s2>2D4FD >2C<65 E96 4@>A=6E:@? @7 E96 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 AC@;64ED 7@C E96 5:DEC:4E]k^AmkAm%96 9FCC:42?6[ H9:49 9:E $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 :? $6AE6>36C a_ac[ 4C62E65 >@C6 E92? d__ D:E6D :? ?665 @7 C6A2:CD @C C6A=246>6?E 2E 2 4@DE @7 S`hd]d >:==:@?]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 bhc DECF4EFC6D[ :?4=F5:?8 3C:586D 2?5 4F=G6CED[ E92E H6C6 :>A24E65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6] u:G6 3C:586D H6C6 :? ?665 @7 C6A=246>6?E[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 #E] `a`a 3C:586 :? s2>2D4FD 2?5 E96 $E] r=2:C rC66< #@25 W#E] g__X 3C:586 :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Da'Shawn Martin's TD was a 'great moment' and now he's ready to help UVa develop its passing game Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Saltville council begins process to fill open seat US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown kAm“%96 D966C 7@C46 @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 >@G65 E96 7@C>6C #@FE6 `a`a 3C:586 7C@> :ED =@42E:@? 24C@DD {2FC6= rC66< E@ E96 D9@C6=:?6[” y@9? q649E@=5[ !]t][ qC:DE@= s:DEC:4E qC:586 t?8:?66C[ D2:5] “xE C62==J D9@H65 E96 A@H6C @7 E96 DE@C> E@ =:7E FA 2?5 >@G6 2 4@?4C6E6 DECF4EFC6 7C@> :ED 7@F?52E:@?]”k^AmkAm%96 bhc DECF4EFC6D :>A24E65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 :?4=F565 E96 7:G6 3C:586 C6A=246>6?ED[ 7@FC 4F=G6CE C6A=246>6?ED[ @E96C DECF4EFC6 52>286D[ 6C@D:@? C6A2:CD 2?5 563C:D C6>@G2= 24E:G:E:6D]k^AmkAm%96 @E96C 3C:586D E92E H6C6 C6A=2465 2C6 E96 #@FE6 gdh 3C:586 2E z@??2C@4< :? (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJj E96 #@FE6 fad 3C:586 2E %2J=@CD '2==6J :? (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJj 2?5 E96 #@FE6 gcf 3C:586 :? vC2JD@? r@F?EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters An energy company headquartered in Virginia is spending more than $50,000 on a social media campaign to raise awareness about the work of volu…