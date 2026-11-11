Knit Your Bit Nov 11, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Nancy Bean, Rhona Harklass, Debbie Manuel, Debbie Verbeck and Kacky Grubb. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Knit Your Bit … From the Homefront to the Trenches!kAm%92E :D E96 E:E=6 @7 2 DA64:2= 5:DA=2J 762EFC65 E9C@F89@FE }@G6>36C 2E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ 46=63C2E:?8 E96 A2EC:@E:4 DA:C:E @7 E9@D6 @? E96 9@>67C@?E 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C x]k^AmkAm|6>36CD @7 E96 k6>m“%9:D[ %92E[ 2?5 r92E”k^6>m 8C@FA 7C@> $E] !2F= &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49[ E@86E96C H:E9 E96 t5:E9 q@==:?8 (:=D@? q:CE9A=246 |FD6F>[ ;@:?65 92?5D :? 9@?@C:?8 E96 >6? H9@ D6CG65 :? E96 vC62E (2C 3J <?:EE:?8 82C>6?ED FD:?8 E96 G6CJ A2EE6C?D 2?5 :?DECF4E:@?D 7@==@H65 3J <?:EE6CD 5FC:?8 `h`c–`h`g]k^Am kAm%96 :562 3682? :? =2E6 DF>>6C H96? s633:6 |2?F6= AFC492D65 D6G6C2= 3@@<D 23@FE <?:EE:?8 7@C E96 H2C 677@CE 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C x] p7E6C 5:D4FDD:?8 E96 3@@<D[ >6>36CD @7 E96 <?:EE:?8 8C@FA 564:565 E@ 3C:?8 9:DE@CJ E@ =:76 3J C64C62E:?8 :E6>D FD:?8 E96 @C:8:?2= A2EE6C?D] q6EDJ t=J D92C65 E96 :562 H:E9 |FD6F> DE277[ H9@ H6C6 56=:89E65 3J E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@??64E E9:D AC@;64E H:E9 u:CDE {25J t5:E9 q@==:?8 (:=D@?[ H9@ 2=D@ FD65 96C <?:EE:?8 D<:==D E@ >2<6 :E6>D 7@C D@=5:6CD] %96 |FD6F> :>>65:2E6=J 6>3C2465 E96 :562 7@C E96 }@G6>36C =:3C2CJ D9@H42D6[ H:E9 A=2?D E@ 6G6?EF2==J 56G6=@A :E :?E@ 2 A6C>2?6?E 6I9:3:E]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth voters convey their priorities Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday Feeding Southwest Virginia names Gina Crumbliss as next president, CEO kAm%96 AC@;64E 6G6? C624965 E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 r2A:E@=P x? =2E6 $6AE6>36C[ u2CC@? $>:E9 2EE6?565 2 C@F?5E23=6 5:D4FDD:@? 9@DE65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 %@FC:D> r@CA@C2E:@? 2?5 D92C65 E96 8C@FAVD :562] %96 8F6DE DA62<6C[ {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C v92K2=2 w2D9>:[ H9@ :D 2=D@ 2? 2G:5 <?:EE6C[ ;@:?65 E96 677@CE 3J <?:EE:?8 2 A2:C @7 >:EE6?D 7C@> 2? 2FE96?E:4 (@C=5 (2C x A2EE6C? 7@C E96 6I9:3:E]k^Am kAm%96 4@?EC:3FE:@?D @7 G@=F?E66CD @? E96 9@>67C@?E 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C x H6C6 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ] p44@C5:?8 E@ E96 }2E:@?2= ((x |FD6F>[ G@=F?E66C <?:EE6CD 56G@E65 >@C6 E92? a >:==:@? 9@FCD—E96 6BF:G2=6?E @7 ab_ J62CD @7 =23@C—E@ E96 H2C 677@CE] %96J FD65 cd >:==:@? A@F?5D @7 H@@= 2?5 AC@5F465 2? 6DE:>2E65 aa–ab >:==:@? :E6>D 7@C D@=5:6CD 2?5 D2:=@CD[ 2=@?8 H:E9 `c >:==:@? :E6>D @7 9@DA:E2= DFAA=:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 b__ >:==:@? DFC8:42= 5C6DD:?8D]k^Am kAmr@?EC:3FE@CD :?4=F56 }2?4J q62?[ z24<J vCF33[ #9@?2 w2C<=6DD[ $F6 y@?6D[ s633:6 |2?F6=[ y@ (9:E6[ s633:6 '6C364<[ 2?5 {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C v92K2=2 w2D9>:]k^Am kAm%96 5:DA=2J E62> :?4=F56D sC] p52> |2?F6=[ u2CC@? $>:E9 2?5 q6EDJ t=J]k^AmkAm*@F’C6 :?G:E65 E@ G:D:E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ E9C@F89@FE }@G6>36C E@ D66 E9:D H@?56C7F= EC:3FE6 E@ E96 9@>67C@?E 2?5 E96 6?5FC:?8 DA:C:E @7 D6CG:46 5FC:?8 (@C=5 (2C xPk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…