Top Story Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda SPorter Nov 5, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about their options at a Special Called Meeting on Thursday.kAmpE E96 DFA6CG:D@CD’ ~4E] aa >66E:?8[ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $92H? &EE AC6D6?E65 9:D 7:?2= AC@A@D65 3F586E 4FED E@ D2G6 Sb >:==:@?[ 255C6DD:?8 E96 4@F?EJ’D DECF88=6 H:E9 6IA6?D6D 8C@H:?8 72DE6C E92? C6G6?F6] %96 8@2= H2D E@ EC:> E96 Sb >:==:@? 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ’D Sdc >:==:@? 3F586E]k^AmkAm(:E9 >@C6 E92? d_ 286?4:6D 2?5 56A2CE>6?ED 7F?565 3J E96 4@F?EJ[ &EE H6?E E9C@F89 2== 3FE EH@ @? 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