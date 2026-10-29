Pioneers down Tazewell Oct 29, 2026 7 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m!:@?66CD 5@H? %2K6H6==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2:5J? u:6=5D H6?E 7@C `d <:==D 2D E96 {632?@? !:@?66CD EC@F?465 %2K6H6== ad\h[ ad\d[ ad\`h :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E E@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAmr2C=66 x?8C2> Wa` 2DD:DED[ D6G6? 246DX 2?5 z6?=:6 u:6=5D W`d 5:8D[ D6G6? 246DX 2=D@ 925 2 DEC@?8 82>6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq=F6D DFCG:G6 v\v:C=Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla? How did Virginia Tech football grade in its win at Clemson? kAmpG6C: uF==6C D=2>>65 5@H? `a <:==D 2D E96 #:49=2?5D q=F6 %@C?25@ @FE=2DE65 vC292> 7@C 2 ac\ae[ ad\`e[ a_\ad[ ad\`b[ `d\`_ G:4E@CJ :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E E@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAm|255:6 (633 5:D965 @FE a_ 2DD:DED 2D E96 q=F6D 4=:?4965 2 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E 3:5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@? 36DED q=F6 %@C?25@k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm|24:6 w2?D96H 925 ab 2DD:DED[ 7@FC 246D 2?5 E9C66 <:==D 2D E96 |2C:@? $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D C@==65 E@ 2 ad\`f[ ad\a_[ ad\f H:? @G6C E96 #:49=2?5D q=F6 %@C?25@ :? E96 D6>:7:?2=D @7 E96 $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmpF3C6J *2C36C W`_ <:==D[ 6:89E 5:8D[ EH@ 246DX[ p33J #232C2 WD:I <:==DX 2?5 $25:6 p>@D WD:I <:==D[ E9C66 3=@4<D[ EH@ 246DX 925 BF2=:EJ D9@H:?8 7@C E96 ‘r2?6D 2D H6==]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Next Wednesday, the Chilhowie District’s Board of Supervisors and School Board representatives will host a special forum on the Nov. 3 referen…