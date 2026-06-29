Local students named to ETSU Dean’s List Jun 29, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caroline Crisp and Julie Miller, both of Rural Retreat, Hunter Crigger of Max Meadows and Leah Drummond of Wytheville were named to the East Tennessee State University dean’s list for spring 2026.kAm%@ C646:G6 E9:D 9@?@C[ F?56C8C25F2E6 DEF56?ED >FDE A2DD 2 >:?:>F> @7 `a 4C65:ED W6I4=F5:?8 2F5:ED[ :?4@>A=6E6D[ C6A62ED 2?5 A2DD^72:=X H:E9 ?@ 8C256 36=@H q\ :? 2?J 4@FCD6 E2<6?[ 2?5 2 8C256 A@:?E 2G6C286 @7 2E =62DE b]d @? 2 c]_ D42=6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…