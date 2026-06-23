Centerpiece Top Story Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete SPorter Jun 23, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Mayor Gary Heninger presented the resolution to Raegan Jones. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Raegan Jones' parents joined her at the Chilhowie Town Council meeting. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a state meet record earlier this month.kAm%96 4@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 25@AE65 2 C6D@=FE:@? 9@?@C:?8 #2682? y@?6D[ H9@ 4@>A6E65 :? E96 ':C8:?:2 w:89 $49@@= {628F6’D r=2DD ` $E2E6 %C24< |66E @? yF?6 e 2E y2>6D |25:D@? &?:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E92E >66E[ y@?6D[ 2 D@A9@>@C6[ D6E 2 DE2E6 >66E C64@C5 @7 cd]eg D64@?5D :? E96 b__ 9FC5=6D] %96 C6D@=FE:@? ?@E65 E92E “96C 677@CED C6DF=E65 :? E96 62C?:?8 @7 2 b__\>6E6C 9FC5=6D DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:A :? 3@E9 a_ad 2?5 a_ae]”k^Am kAm%96 5@4F>6?E 4C65:E65 96C 56E6C>:?2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Update: General Assembly approves budget deal Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle kAm%96 C6D@=FE:@? C64@8?:K65 y@?6D “7@C 96C 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ 249:6G6>6?E :? H:??:?8 E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 r92>A:@?D9:A 2?5 6>3C246D E96 C64@8?:E:@? E9:D 249:6G6>6?E 92D 3C@F89E r9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@=[ E96 %@H? @7 r9:=9@H:6[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ 2?5 2== $@FE9H6DE6C? ':C8:?:2]”k^AmkAmxE H6?E @? E@ 4@?8C2EF=2E6 y@?6D 2?5 6IAC6DD65 “:ED 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ 2== E96 2E9=6E6D[ 4@2496D[ DE277[ 72?D 2?5 DEF56?ED @7 r9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@= 7@C E96 4=2DD 2?5 DA@CED>2?D9:A E96J 6I9:3:E 2D E96J C6AC6D6?E @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Savannah Guthrie responds after reports on ransom note claiming her mother died Savannah Guthrie responds after reports on ransom note claiming her mother died Trump celebrates 'brutal' Hitler comparison during unhinged posting spree Trump celebrates 'brutal' Hitler comparison during unhinged posting spree