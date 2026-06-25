Centerpiece Top Story Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville SPorter Jun 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the deadline to file was June 16.kAmkDEC@?8mr9:=9@H:6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{@?8\E:>6 r9:=9@H:6 >2J@C[ v2CJ w6?:?86C[ :D 36:?8 492==6?865 3J y] !2:86 (C:89E 7@C E92E A@DE]k^AmkAm%9C66 4@F?4:= D62ED 2C6 FA 7@C 6=64E:@?] x?4F>36?ED #@36CE “q@3” y6E6C 2?5 qC6?E u@DE6C 2C6 D66<:?8 C6\6=64E:@?]k^Am kAmx?4F>36?E $92??@? s@??6==J 49@D6 ?@E E@ CF? 282:?] }6H4@>6CD D66<:?8 2 4@F?4:= D62E 2C6 y] s2G:5 v2CJ[ (] y677 y@?6D[ {6H:D (] $9@CEE yC][ 2?5 {] q6442 (:=<:?D@?\$>:E9]k^Am People are also reading… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Smyth County deputy saves man's life Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Update: General Assembly approves budget deal Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer kAmkDEC@?8m$2=EG:==6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx? $2=EG:==6[ EH@ 4FCC6?E 4@F?4:= >6>36CD[ $FK2??6 r2CE6C p3C2>D@? 2?5 #] tF86?6 r2==[ 2C6 GJ:?8 E@ 7:== E96 >2J@C’D D62E] |2J@C r96C: uF==6? 925 7:=65 E@ CF? 3FE H:E95C6H :? |2J] $96 92D ?@E J6E 4@>>6?E65 @? 96C 564:D:@?]k^AmkAm%9C66 4@F?4:= D62ED 2C6 D6E E@ 36 7:==65 3J G@E6CD]k^Am kAmx?4F>36?ED #J2? r@>6C 2?5 r2CJ $2F=D 2C6 CF??:?8 7@C C6\6=64E:@?] r2== 7:==D E96 E9:C5 D62E]k^AmkAm%96 :?4F>36?ED 2C6 36:?8 492==6?865 3J $E6A96? w6??682C 2?5 %C24J $E6A96?D@? !C2E6C]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx? |2C:@?[ E96 >2J@C’D D62E :D ?@E FA 7@C 6=64E:@?] w@H6G6C[ 7@FC 4@F?4:= D62ED H:== 36 564:565 2E E96 32==@E 3@I]k^AmkAmx?4F>36?ED {2CCJ r2CE6C[ s63C2 w2J6D[ $FD:6 y6??:?8D[ 2?5 %C:4:2 $A6?46C 92G6 7:=65 E96 ?646DD2CJ A2A6CH@C< 2?5 D:8?2EFC6D E@ D66< C6\6=64E:@?]k^Am kAmu@C>6C 4@F?4:=>2? y2>6D “y:>” q2C<6C 2D H6== 2D ?6H4@>6CD E@ 4@F?4:= C246D[ vC68@CJ %2J=@C 2?5 |2G:D (:==:2>D[ H:== 36 ECJ:?8 E@ F?D62E E96>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m!C:>2CJ 6=64E:@?Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmq67@C6 E96 }@G6>36C 6=64E:@?[ AC:>2CJ 6=64E:@?D H:== 36 96=5 @? pF8] c]k^AmkAmx?\A6CD@? 62C=J G@E:?8 :D F?56CH2J]k^AmkAmp== =@42=:E:6D @776C 62C=J G@E:?8] '@E6CD 2C6 @?=J 2==@H65 E@ G@E6 62C=J :? 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