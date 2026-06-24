Top Story Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase SPorter Jun 24, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening.kAm$FA6CG:D@C y2D@? !2CC:D C2:D65 E96 BF6DE:@?i “(92E 5@ H6 4FEn”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E92E C6D:56?ED H2?E E@ =:G6 :? 2 D276 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 D6?5 49:=5C6? E@ 8@@5 D49@@=D[ H9:=6 4@?G6?:6?46 DE2E:@?D 2?5 H2DE6 92F=:?8 2C6 ?66565 E@ <66A D@>6 A6@A=6 7C@> E9C@H:?8 EC2D9 @G6C >@F?E2:? D:56D]k^AmkAm%96 @?=J E9:?8 H6 42? 4FE :D ;@3D[ !2CC:D D2:5[ 24<?@H=658:?8 E92E 5@6D?’E C62==J 96=A 3642FD6 6>A=@J66D =:G6 :? E96 4@F?EJ]k^Am kAm$:?46 62C=J :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. 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