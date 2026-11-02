Food City plans pet food drive Nov 2, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Food City is preparing to kick-off its ninth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.kAm“wF?86C :D 2 D6C:@FD AC@3=6> E9C@F89@FE @FC C68:@?[ 6DA64:2==J 5FC:?8 E96 9@=:52JD 2?5 4@=56C H:?E6C >@?E9D] u@@5 r:EJ :D AC@F5 E@ 9@DE 2 ?F>36C @7 9F?86C C6=:67 AC@8C2>D E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C[ :?4=F5:?8 @FC uC:6?5D U2>Aj !6ED :? }665 w@=:52J u@@5 sC:G6] %96 5C:G6 H:== 36?67:E =@42= 9F?86C C6=:67 @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 2?:>2= D96=E6CD E9C@F89@FE @FC 2C62 2E 2 4C:E:42= E:>6[” D2JD $E6G6? r] $>:E9[ u@@5 r:EJ’D AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C]k^AmkAmq68:??:?8 }@G] c 2?5 4@?E:?F:?8 E9C@F89 s64] b`[ DA64:2==J >2C<65 328D 4@?E2:?:?8 ?@?\A6C:D923=6 7@@5 :E6>D[ 2D H6== 2D 328D 4@?E2:?:?8 A6E 7@@5 AC@5F4ED H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6 7@C @?=J S`d WA=FD E2IX 2E 2== 2C62 u@@5 r:EJ =@42E:@?D] rFDE@>6CD H:D9:?8 E@ AFC492D6 E96 328D >2J 56A@D:E E96> :? E96 4@==64E:@? 3:?D =@42E65 2E E96 7C@?E @7 E96 DE@C6] `__T @7 E96 AC@5F4ED 4@==64E65 H:== 36?67:E =@42= 9F?86C C6=:67 @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 2?:>2= D96=E6CD E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development kAm“|:==:@?D @7 p>6C:42?D 2?5 2?:>2=D ?665 7@@5 2DD:DE2?46 6249 J62C] %96 u@@5 r:EJ uC:6?5D U2>Aj !6ED :? }665 w@=:52J u@@5 sC:G6 :D 2?@E96C H2J H6 42? 96=A E9@D6 :? ?665 C:89E 96C6 :? @FC @H? 2C62[” 255D |:DEJ s6D<:?D[ D6?:@C 5:C64E@C @7 >2C<6E:?8 7@C u@@5 r:EJ]k^AmkAm“u@@5 r:EJ’D @?8@:?8 9F?86C C6=:67 :?:E:2E:G6D 92G6 366? 2 EC6>6?5@FD DF446DD[ 2?5 H6 2C6 9@A:?8 E@ D6E 2 ?6H C64@C5 H:E9 E9:D J62C’D 5C:G6 E@ 96=A @FC ?6:893@CD 2?5 7FCCJ 7C:6?5D :? ?665[” D2:5 $>:E9] {2DE J62C’D 5C:G6 C2:D65 @G6C Scac[___ E@ 36?67:E =@42= 9F?86C C6=:67 @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 2?:>2= D96=E6CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.