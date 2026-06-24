Roanoke man killed in Floyd crash Jun 24, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 69-year-old Roanoke man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Floyd County on Sunday.kAm':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 D2:5 z6??6E9 |2CE:? (:?87:6=5 H2D C:5:?8 ?@CE9 @? &]$] #@FE6 aa` :? E96 r964< 4@>>F?:EJ H96? 9:D w2C=6J\s2G:5D@? >@E@C4J4=6 4C@DD65 E96 46?E6C =:?6 2?5 D:56DH:A65 2 r96GC@=6E rCFK6]k^AmkAm!@=:46 D2:5 (:?87:6=5’D >@E@C4J4=6 E96? DECF4< 2 D@FE93@F?5 #2?86 #@G6C 9625\@?]k^AmkAm(:?87:6=5 H2D AC@?@F?465 5625 2E E96 D46?6]k^Am kAm}@ @E96C :?;FC:6D H6C6 C6A@CE65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.