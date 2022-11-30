DIARY OF A WORD NERD

This summer, my family had the fabulous opportunity to travel to Europe. One July morning, we walked to Hyde Park in London to find Kensington Palace. The sun beat down, and we were already sweating by even though it was still early. My son, always concerned about hydration, carried a carton of water he’d brought from our Air BNB fridge. No one else had bothered with water bottles, and we were starting to regret it.

Across from the park gate, we stood at a corner, watching traffic pass in the WRONG direction, waiting to cross a busy intersection. A man came up to us.

“Hey, do you have a few pounds? So I can buy a drink?” He wiped sweat off his brow.

We’d been approached several times in London by people asking for money. I glanced at my husband. Avoided eye contact with the stranger. Went through yet again the internal dilemma of how best to interact with the homeless, needy, and marginalized. We collectively shook our heads. The light changed, and we started across the street.

My son lagged behind.

“Here, take this,” he said to the man, handing him the carton of water.

The man took it and moved into the crowd on the sidewalk. After a few minutes, I glanced back to see where he went. The man didn’t have the carton of water in his hands. He was holding them out to another person, asking a question.

My son walked ahead of me, and I almost told him the stranger had already pitched the water, but something stopped me. My inner cynic believed the man had tossed the carton because he really wanted money for something besides water. But maybe he’d already drunk the water and was looking for more.

More importantly, it occurred to me that perhaps the point of the interaction wasn’t what the stranger wanted, but that my son chose to give, out of his own hand, looking the man in the eye. I decided not to ruin that pristine moment of compassion with the pollution of distrust. So as we walked into Hyde Park, I kept my thoughts to myself.

There are complicated and nuanced factors to consider when trying to help people. Things like personal bias, cultural bias, safety, long term benefits and respecting dignity all deserve careful attention. What I want you to consider here is not how giving helps other people, but how giving helps you.

Many of us have heard the adage, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Perhaps our grandmother preached that wisdom; perhaps we heard it from the pulpit or read it in our Bible. Regardless, the expression we’ve heard so often, and especially at the holidays, can sound cliché and trite. So let’s explore the benefits of giving in a new light.

Dr. Lara Aknin studies social psychology at Simon Fraser University in Canada. She directs The Helping and Happiness Lab, which explores what makes people happy, the emotional consequences of kind or generous behavior, and the well-being outcomes of specific spending choices. During a recent guest appearance on The Happiness Lab podcast, Dr. Aknin shared interesting data to support what grandma and the preacher have been telling us for years.

In multiple studies, research participants reported more happiness after giving a small goodie bag to someone else instead of keeping it for themselves. In other words, spending resources on others makes us happier for longer than spending resources on ourselves. Dr. Aknin’s studies also show people find greater happiness when they give a resource that belongs to them and that they choose to give instead of being forced to donate. Dr. Aknin has also seen participants report greater happiness after giving resources to someone or something they feel connected to and when they can see the impact of their generosity. She has conducted her studies in Canadian cities and African villages. She has worked with adults and children. And the trends remain. Giving makes us happier than getting.

During the podcast, Dr. Aknin frequently referred to a “generosity-happiness feedback loop.” When we give to others in meaningful ways, it makes us happy, and in turn, encourages us to keep giving. You can learn more by searching for Dr. Aknin or The Happiness Lab podcast and Giving Tuesday.

The lesson I relearned that July morning in London was this: it doesn’t always matter how others receive our generosity. The giving itself is worthwhile. It brings us true joy, and it promotes a spirit of kindness and generosity in the people around us.

Happy giving this holiday season!