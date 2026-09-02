Wytheville housing survey open through Sept. 15 Sep 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is no place like home, but finding the right home continues to be a challenge in housing markets across Virginia.kAmp C646?E DEF5J DA@?D@C65 3J |@F?E #@86CD !=2??:?8 s:DEC:4E r@>>:DD:@? Wr@>AC696?D:G6 w@FD:?8 p?2=JD:D[ (JE96 r@F?EJ[ ':C8:?:2[ pAC:= a_aeX DF>D FA 9@FD:?8 4@?46C?D] x? (JE96 r@F?EJ[ 9@>6 AC:46D C@D6 3J fe]gT 36EH66? a_`h 2?5 a_ad] #6?E2= 9@FD:?8 G242?4J C2E6D 2C6 2E @C ?62C K6C@ 24C@DD 2== D68>6?ED] }6H 9@>6 4@?DECF4E:@? :D ?@E <66A:?8 FA H:E9 56>2?5 2?5 @G6C @?6 92=7 @7 (JE96 r@F?EJ’D @44FA:65 F?:ED 2C6 42E68@C:K65 2D “28:?8 9@FD:?8 DE@4<” 2?5 H6C6 3F:=E AC:@C E@ `hg_]k^Am kAmpD A2CE @7 E96 “~?6 (JE96G:==6 a_c_” 677@CE E@ C6HC:E6 E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6 r@>AC696?D:G6 !=2?[ E@H? =6256CD 2C6 4@?46C?65 23@FE 9@FD:?8] %96 %@H? :D 4@?5F4E:?8 C6D62C49 @? E96 E@H?’D 9@FD:?8 >2C<6E[ 2?5 2 4C:E:42= A:646 @7 E9:D C6D62C49 :D E@ 962C 5:C64E=J 7C@> E96 %@H?’D 4:E:K6?D]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAm%96 %@H? :D 9@DE:?8 2? @?=:?6 9@FD:?8 DFCG6J 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^6?8286<9]>JD@4:2=A:?A@:?E]4@>^@?6\HJE96G:==6Qm9EEADi^^6?8286<9]>JD@4:2=A:?A@:?E]4@>^@?6\HJE96G:==6k^2m F?E:= $6AE6>36C `d] %96 DFCG6J C6DF=ED H:== 36 FD65 E@ 5C27E 9@FD:?8 A@=:4J 2?5 DEC2E68:6D H9:49 H:== 36 FD65 E@ 96=A 255C6DD E96 %@H?’D 9@FD:?8 492==6?86D]k^Am kAmxE :D G:E2==J :>A@CE2?E E92E 4:E:K6?D E2<6 E96 DFCG6J 2?5 D92C6 E96:C A6CD@?2= 6IA6C:6?46D H:E9 9@FD:?8 D6=64E:@?[ 9@FD:?8 4@?5:E:@?D[ 9@FD:?8 2G2:=23:=:EJ 2?5 @E96C 9@FD:?8 492==6?86D]k^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2=D H9@ 5@ ?@E 92G6 2446DD E@ 2 4@>AFE6C @C 5:8:E2= 4@?E6?E >2J 4@?E24E E96 s:C64E@C @7 !=2??:?8 2E afe\aab\bbda H9@ 42? 2DD:DE H:E9 DFCG6J DF3>:DD:@? 2?5 2?DH6C 2?J BF6DE:@?D @C 4@?46C?D C6=2E65 E@ E96 ~?6 (JE96G:==6 a_c_ AC@;64E]k^Am kAm~G6C E96 4@FCD6 @7 E96 J62C[ C68F=2C FA52E6D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2E E96 ~?6 (JE96G:==6 a_c_ AC@;64E H63D:E6 :? 255:E:@? E@ E96 E@H?’D 9@>6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]HJE96G:==6]@C8^:?56IQm9EEADi^^HHH]HJE96G:==6]@C8^:?56Ik^2mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.