Floyd shines in magazine contest Aug 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 On the Blue Ridge Parkway approaching the historic Mabry Mill site. NPS Photo Appalachian Ballad Swap emcee, Josh Copus talks to the Floyd Country Store audience in this undated file photo. File photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd is once again shining in the Blue Ridge, earning more than 40 honors in Blue Ridge Country magazine’s 2026 Best of the Mountains contest.kAmt2C=:6C E9:D J62C[ C6256CD @7 q=F6 #:586 r@F?ECJ G@E65 7@C E96:C 72G@C:E6 3FD:?6DD6D[ 2EEC24E:@?D[ 6G6?ED[ 56DE:?2E:@?D 2?5 6IA6C:6?46D E92E >2<6 E96 q=F6 #:586 |@F?E2:?D DA64:2=] %96 4@?E6DE :D 5:G:565 :?E@ E9C66 C68:@?D[ &AA6C q=F6 #:586[ H9:49 :?4=F56D ':C8:?:2[ (6DE ':C8:?:2 2?5 z6?EF4<Jj r6?EC2= q=F6 #:586[ :?4=F5:?8 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 %6??6DD66j 2?5 {@H6C q=F6 #:586[ 4@G6C:?8 $@FE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 v6@C8:2]k^AmkAmpD A2CE @7 E96 &AA6C q=F6 #:586[ u=@J5’D DEC@?8 D9@H:?8 :? 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Those challenges include facility needs, revenue loss, and econ… Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude…