County looks at park, zoning Staff reports Aug 18, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a closed session on Aug. 11, Supervisors agreed to authorize County Administrator Stephen Bear to execute an agreement in Progress Park.kAmp >@E:@? 7C@> ':46 r92:C s:4<J |@C82? 4=62C65 E96 H2J 7@C 2 =2?5 =62D6 562= H:E9 pC49:A6=28@ srr~[ {{r[ H:E9 2? @AE:@? E@ AFC492D6 =@ED b_ 2?5 ba :? E96 A2C<]k^AmkAmp C@== 42== G@E6 A2DD65 7@FC E@ EH@[ H:E9 $E24J %6CCJ 23D6?E] $2C29 rC@4<6EE 2?5 y6DD6 qFC?6EE G@E65 ?@]k^AmkAm}@ :?7@C>2E:@? H2D C6=62D65 @? H92E pC49:A6=28@ srr~[ {{r[ :Dj 9@H6G6C[ :? E96 AC6G:@FD $FA6CG:D@CD >66E:?8[ 4:G:= 6?8:?66CD H:E9 $E2?E64 2?5 u=F:5$E24<[ E96 4@>A2?J E92E 3@F89E E96 A=2??65 52E2 46?E6C 7C@> $@=:D pCI[ AC@G:565 E96 4@F?EJ H:E9 2? @G6CG:6H @7 5:776C6?E E62>D :?G@=G65 :? 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Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is facing challenges that could impact its viability. Those challenges include facility needs, revenue loss, and econ… Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude…